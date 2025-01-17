Now Get All Your Pooja Needs, Daily Essentials In 10 Minutes At Mahakumbh 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Quick commerce Blinkit on Friday announced a temporary store at the grand Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj that will provide all pooja needs and daily essentials in 10 minutes.

“Today we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Mahakumbh Mela, Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists,” said Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, Blinkit, in a post on social platform X.

One can buy milk or fruits and vegetables for offering, as well as essential items like chargers, power banks, towels, and even blankets from the store.

Dhindsa said the 100 sq ft store will be delivering essentials in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key areas of the Mahakumbh mela.

“Our teams are ready to deliver specially curated assortment like pooja needs, milk, curd, fruits & vegetables (for self-consumption as well as for daan), chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets and more. We've also got Triveni Sangam Jal bottles in stock,” he added.

Mahakumbh 2025 is being held after 12 years and is a spiritual event drawing over 450 million devotees from around the world. The mega event will continue till February 26.

The event will see crores of devotees descending the holy town of Prayagraj over the next two months to take a dip of faith and to 'wash away their sins'.

On Makar Sankranti alone, around 1.60 crore devotees are estimated to have taken a holy dip at the Sangam by noon, marking a grand start to the Mahakumbh 2025 celebrations.

On Thursday, a 21-member foreign delegation from 10 countries also took a holy dip at the Sangam.

According to industry estimates, brands are projected to invest Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000 crore in advertising campaigns across platforms, utilising artificial intelligence (AI)-driven themes, LED outdoor screens, virtual assistants, and mobile apps at the mega event.

As per the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates, the event is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government estimates, Mahakumbh may generate Rs 2 lakh crore in trade if each of 40 crore visitors spends an average of Rs 5,000.

Companies from India as well as abroad are jostling for space to showcase their presence during the 45-day event.