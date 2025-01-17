Significant Milestone, Says EAM Jaishankar On Inauguration Of US Consulate In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) The US opened its consulate in Bengaluru on Friday, marking a significant step in enhancing ties between India and the United States.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti among other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, EAM Jaishankar remarked, "The inauguration of the US Consulate in Bengaluru is a significant milestone, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken steps to address this need. This consulate provides an exceptional platform for the people of Karnataka to connect with global aspirations. Being part of this event has brought me immense happiness."

He later posted on X also, saying: "Pleased to join the opening ceremony of the US Consulate in Bengaluru. Congratulate @USAmbIndia Eric Garcetti and his team...partnership is driven by strong people to people ties. This is expressed in domains like technology, innovation, space, defence and education. Today's opening of the new US Consulate in Bengaluru will go a long way in strengthening these collaborations, fostering exchanges of ideas and facilitating mobility of talent."

Deputy CM Shivakumar, speaking to the media on the occasion, stated,“I thank the American Consulate and the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on this momentous occasion. Jaishankar's father served as the Chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru. Members of Parliament have been working towards establishing the US Consulate here. Our IT and BT Industries Minister has also contributed significantly to this effort.”

“India is seen through Bengaluru. This is a historic and sacred day for the state. We have been striving to bring the US Consulate to Bengaluru for a long time. During the Congress government led by the late S.M. Krishna in Karnataka, efforts were initiated to bring the US Consulate after organising the Global Investors' Meet. Later, when Krishna served as the External Affairs Minister, those efforts continued. Today is an auspicious day for Karnataka. Bengaluru and Karnataka have earned global recognition as symbols of India,” Shivakumar said.

"This is not just about obtaining passports or visas. The finest students from India are contributing globally. Karnataka is a hub of knowledge and technology, with its thriving IT, BT, and startup ecosystems. Additionally, it is a leading destination for health tourism. After Maharashtra, Karnataka contributes the second-highest tax revenue and export generation for the country,” he noted.

“Bengaluru alone accounts for 40 per cent of the country's export revenue. In the future, US universities may establish institutions here through partnerships, which will reduce the need for our children to go abroad for studies. I have set aside all my other commitments to attend this ceremony, representing the government,” Shivakumar added.

BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, while expressing his thoughts, said, "Even though Bengaluru is globally recognised for its contributions to research, innovation, and exploration, the absence of a US Consulate in the city forced Kannadigas to travel to distant cities like Hyderabad or Chennai.”

"The inauguration of the US Consulate is not only a matter of convenience but also a step toward positioning Bengaluru among globally significant cities. It will bolster India-US bilateral relations and benefit lakhs of students, professionals, and others. On behalf of all Kannadigas, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr S. Jaishankar for fulfilling this long-standing demand," he stated.

"The inauguration of the US Consulate in Bengaluru, India's Silicon City and a hub of technology and innovation, is being considered as a matter of immense pride and joy. It is a milestone in strengthening India-US bilateral relations. Despite Bengaluru being a global leader in research, innovation, software, and biotechnology, residents had to travel to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, or Mumbai for visa processing. The opening of the US Consulate in Bengaluru will greatly benefit lakhs of professionals and students. This is a proud moment as a long-standing demand of Kannadigas has been fulfilled," Surya said.