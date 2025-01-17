Admiral Bauer: NATO Taking Over From U.S. Military Aid Coordination For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, says the Alliance is taking over part of the responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, which was previously championed by the U.S.

Bauer stated this at a meeting of the Military Committee of the Chiefs of Defense Staff in Brussels, Ukrinform reports with reference to Suspilne .

Following the framework agreement reached in Washington, some mechanisms that were previously organized by the United States are now being transferred under NATO control. The Special Advisory Group for Ukraine and the International Donor Coordination Cell were a group of countries that assisted Ukraine, and now NATO is taking over that responsibility, to which the U.S. has agreed, the top military official said.

The admiral explained that these changes are aimed at creating permanent assistance mechanisms that would ensure stability for Ukraine, regardless of political shifts.

Bauer believes that for Ukraine's top commanders, war does not depend the developments in Western capitals therefore, constant assistance is critical for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He stressed that the Alliance is committed to provide Ukraine with everything the country needs to continue its fight against Russian aggression.

Bauer recalled Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that the Allies must do everything to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position by the time settlement negotiations start. And until then, NATO support must be as strong as possible, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee concluded.

As reported earlier, Rob Bauer criticized Western financial institutions that remain unwilling to invest in the defense industry.

