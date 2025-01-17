Barking Good By SQUARED Wins Iron A' Design Award In Advertising Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barking Good

SQUARED's Innovative Branded Content for Dog Grooming Salon Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of advertising design, has recently announced SQUARED as a winner in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category for their exceptional work titled "Barking Good." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of SQUARED's innovative approach to branded content within the advertising industry.SQUARED's award-winning design demonstrates a keen understanding of the evolving trends and needs in the pet care industry. By crafting a comprehensive visual communication strategy that showcases dogs as individual characters deserving of luxurious pampering, SQUARED effectively aligns their client's brand with the growing demand for high-end pet services. This approach not only resonates with the target audience but also sets a new standard for advertising in the dog grooming sector.Barking Good stands out in the market through its carefully crafted design solutions and cutting-edge visuals. The branded content developed by SQUARED encompasses a wide range of applications, including print, collateral, and digital media. Each element is meticulously designed to convey the unique personalities of the featured dogs while maintaining a consistent brand identity. The result is a visually stunning and emotionally engaging campaign that effectively communicates the salon's commitment to providing top-notch treatments for their furry clients.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to SQUARED's dedication to excellence and innovation in advertising design. This recognition not only validates the effectiveness of their approach but also inspires the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new creative avenues. As the pet care industry continues to evolve, SQUARED is well-positioned to lead the way in developing impactful and memorable branded content that resonates with pet owners and drives business success.Barking Good was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Creative Director Yana Okoliyska, Marketing Director Marina Varlyakova, and the talented team at SQUARED. Their combined expertise and passion for creating meaningful visual experiences have been instrumental in the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about SQUARED's award-winning design at:About SQUAREDSQUARED is an independent creative studio based in Sofia, Bulgaria, specializing in art direction and content creation for advertising. Founded by Yana Okoliyska, an experienced designer and art director with over a decade of experience, SQUARED boasts a dedicated team of creatives who deliver unbounded creativity and bold ideas to drive businesses worldwide. The studio's work is characterized by strong concepts, carefully crafted design solutions, and cutting-edge visuals, with an impressive portfolio that includes collaborations with renowned brands such as Audi, Coca-Cola, Henkel, Mattel, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this recognition are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful execution. Winning works are selected based on criteria such as innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, market penetration, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, adaptability to different formats, inclusion of diverse voices, and adherence to ethical advertising standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering innovations that positively impact the global community. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By showcasing and celebrating remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.