Big Swiss Investment In Technology Start-Ups
Date
1/17/2025 2:05:53 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Switzerland is one of the frontrunners at investing in technology start-ups, according to a study by the European Patent Office (EPO).
This content was published on
January 16, 2025 - 12:30
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Hohe Schweizer Investitionen bei Technologie-Start-Ups
Original
Read more: Hohe Schweizer Investitionen bei Technologie-Start-Up
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
With 1,215 active investors and CHF19.5 billion, Switzerland is one of the most important centres for technological innovation in Europe, EPO wrote in a press release on Thursday.
The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Belgium also recorded high levels of investment with over 18,802 cumulative transactions and almost CHF63.6 billion in the same period.
Britain leads the field in terms of transaction volume for start-ups, the EPO study found
Britain, France and Germany form a top trio. Together, these countries accounted for around 75,800 transactions with total financing of around CHF368 billion.
The EPO study is based on a representative sample and refers to transactions between 2000 and 2023.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
MENAFN17012025000210011054ID1109100060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.