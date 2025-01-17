Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Multiple Times After Intruder Broke Into His Home

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Indian Saif Ali Khan is undergoing at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining multiple injuries during an attack by an intruder at his and wife Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra.

The star suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.

"Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3am (Thursday) by the caretaker. He has six wounds from sharp objects like knives etc., of which two wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified," said Dr Niraj Uttamani, chief operating officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital. The hospital also said that Saif is currently undergoing surgery. "The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed," Uttamani said.

Among the country's most bankable stars, Khan, 54, is the son of former India cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Khan lives in an apartment in the western suburb of Bandra along with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two children. He also has two children from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh.

Representatives of his wife confirmed Khan was undergoing a procedure after the burglary attempt, adding, "The rest of the family is doing fine."

How was Saif Ali Khan attacked

The attack took place at the 'Satguru Sharan' building when the actor was sleeping in his house along with his other family members. According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor's maid.

When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain minor injuries. Investigation is going on.

A female employee at their home was also attacked and was being treated, added police, who have launched an investigation and a search for the perpetrator.

Investigation into attempted burglary

The police have initiated a full investigation into the matter. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

The police said the robber fled from the scene after occupants of the house woke up and police are trying to trace him.

His PR team described the incident as an attempted burglary. Confirming the report, their statement read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Saif Ali Khan's movies

Khan has featured in more than 70 films and television series, in some also as producer.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1, which was released in September 2024. The action-packed drama, which also starred Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres across multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Saif Ali Khan will star in the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal. The film promises a gripping battle between Saif's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.

Colleagues, politicians call for security

Film stars and opposition leaders called for police to beef up security measures in the city.

"If such high-profile people with ... security can be attacked in their homes, what could happen to common citizens?" Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, asked on X.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies won November elections in the western state of Maharashtra, the capital of which is Mumbai.

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also called for a greater police presence in the suburb home to many in the film industry.

"The city, and especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before," she said on X, using a popular description for the trendy area.