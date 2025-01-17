'No Extra Designs, Please': UAE Citizens Call On Community To Preserve Emirati Attire

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A circular urging tailoring and sewing shops in Ras Al Khaimah to follow set standards to stitch UAE's national dress and Emirati clothing now stands cancelled. However, tailors and citizens are calling on the community to preserve the national dress without making any modifications or alterations.

As Khaleej Times reported , the circular was issued on Monday. However, the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah said the next day that it had been cancelled.

Emiratis and local tailors have expressed their commitment to preserving the authenticity of traditional clothing, particularly the kandura.

The traditional Emirati kandura is a long, white garment worn by men in the UAE and other Gulf countries, typically ankle-length with long sleeves and a loose fit. While white is the most common colour, especially during the summer, kanduras can also be found in shades like beige, blue, and brown for winter.

More than just clothing, the kandura represents Emirati identity and tradition, worn during everyday activities, special occasions, and formal events, and often with a headscarf known as a ghutrah.

Tailors and citizens alike believe that maintaining the integrity of the kandura is essential for upholding Emirati identity and heritage. Khalid Al Tuniji, owner of Al Sinyar men's tailoring shop in Ras Al Khaimah, told Khaleej Times: "We support this initiative because it preserves the Emirati identity and heritage, and adds value to traditional clothing. "

“The attire is balanced and does not need any additions, as these additions do not belong to our identity.” Some recent designs have introduced embroidery on men's kanduras. "We in the shop have always adhered to basic tailoring for men's attires.”

An Emirati from Fujairah highlighted how the kandura represents the local customs and culture to the world.“Committing to its traditional tailoring is the best way to affirm our culture and traditions. Recently, we have seen a strange mix in the Emirati Arab kandura that has distorted its appearance, honestly,” Saeed Al Kindi said.

Nayef Saif. Photo: Supplied

Nayef Saif from Sharjah spoke of the importance of adhering to traditional national attire without deviating from the norm or adding modifications and designs.“Since the national dress is a symbol of our identity and a source of pride in our external appearance, we urge our youth to preserve and commit to this authentic national symbol. We also encourage parents and guardians to advise and guide their children to adhere to the educational approach we were raised on, and we should not allow any foreign elements in our society to influence our symbols, culture, and authentic Emirati identity.”

Amina Abdullah. Photo: Supplied

Amina Abdullah from Sharjah said:“it is important to preserve national identity concerning traditional national dress and other symbols.”

The commitment to preserving Emirati heritage remains a priority for many, ensuring that future generations carry forward this essential aspect of the UAE identity.