UAE: How To Get Night Work Permit In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Do you run a business that requires operations outside of regular working hours? If you operate in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a night work permit is required for employees working in specific industries or roles during nighttime hours, typically defined as working between 9pm and 6am. The permit is aimed at ensuring workers' safety, well-being, and compliance with labour laws.

Each emirate has streamlined the process for obtaining this permit, making it quicker and simpler than ever. Whether you're conducting inventory management, maintenance, or other essential tasks in commercial stores or banks within closed shopping centres, this temporary permit provides the necessary authorisation to keep your business running smoothly after hours.

The permit is issued after the property management/owner and the Central Bank give them no objection. However, the night work permit in Dubai is valid for up to 14 days from the start date indicated in the application.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Night work permit in Dubai

Getting the permit in Dubai requires just one working day. To save time, submit details of all subsidiary companies and employee data in a single request using the Dubai Police digital channels.

Documents required

You need to provide the establishment's permit or shopping mall permit and complete a form on the Dubai Police website. The form requires details such as the Emirates ID, email addresses, contracting company name, work category, work type, and shop name. Additionally, you will need to select the date and time. The same steps need to be repeated for each number of workers that would be working.

The permit is intended for maintenance work, inventory management, billboard installation, or cinematography and must not be used for commercial activities.

Service fees:

Service fee: Dh100

Knowledge fee: Dh10

Innovation fee: Dh10

The service fee can be paid in cash, through Debit Card (Master, Visa), or via Apple Pay.

The permit could be obtained through

Dubai Police App (iOS and Android)Dubai Police WebsiteSmart Police StationsPolice Stations

If your business is in Abu Dhabi, obtaining a temporary evening work permit has no additional costs and the permit will be issued in four hours.

The official letter must include the name of the executing company or companies, their nationality, and mobile phone number, as well as the start and completion date and time of the work. For contracts with companies not exceeding six months, a copy of the contract for the specified period must be attached. Trade licenses, worker IDs, and residencies must be valid. Additionally, a no-objection letter from the commercial center for extending the required working hours is required, along with approval of the signature and letter from the Central Bank (for banks).

Below are the documents you must submit during the application.

A Copy of the employees' valid residency permitsA Copy of the identity cards from both sidesA Copy of the signature authorisationA letter from the Central Bank and the automated alarm number, applicable only to banks, currency exchanges, and gold shopsA list of employees' names in Arabic (name, nationality, identity card number)An official letter addressed to the Criminal Investigations Department in ArabicThe commercial licence of the store and the implementing company Steps to get the permitLog in using UAE PASS or visit the service centreSubmit the application and the required documentsReceive the temporary evening work permit