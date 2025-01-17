PM Madbouly Inaugurates Geely Assembly Plant In Egypt With 45% Local Component

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly has officially inaugurated the Geely car assembly located within the Bavarian Auto Company in 6th of October City. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Madbouly toured the facility, inspecting its advanced production lines.

During the visit, Madbouly reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering industrial development, particularly within the automotive sector. He highlighted various incentives introduced by the state to create a conducive environment for in this promising industry.

“The development of a national program to advance the automotive industry serves as a comprehensive framework for the growth of this vital sector,” Madbouly stated.“This initiative underscores our efforts to localize automotive manufacturing and solidify Egypt's position as a regional hub.”

Fahd Ali Al-Ghanem, Chairperson of Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive and Auto Mobility, emphasized the strategic alignment between the newly launched Geely assembly lines and the Egyptian government's localization strategy. He noted that the plant's operations will contribute to the national economy and generate new job opportunities.

“The local manufacturing component in these assembly lines stands at 45%, and the facility boasts two production lines with an annual capacity of 10,000 vehicles,” Al-Ghanem stated.“An investment of $100m has been dedicated to manufacturing and assembling Geely cars in Egypt through Auto Mobility.”

He also highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister's attendance at the inauguration, describing it as a testament to the government's unwavering support for the automotive industry. This support, he said, serves as a strong signal to attract further investments into Egypt's burgeoning industrial sector.

Al-Ghanem underscored Egypt's strategic importance as a key market in the Middle East and a leading destination for investment and manufacturing, crediting the visionary leadership of the country's political administration. He revealed that the company has invested $250 million in the Egyptian market to date.

To mark the inauguration, Al-Ghanem announced the launch of two new Geely models: the Emgrand sedan and the Coolray SUV, both 2025 models. These vehicles are set to spearhead the plant's production output, further cementing Egypt's position in the regional automotive industry.



