Cultural Sensitivity: Why It Matters For Expats

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Cultural sensitivity is sometimes confused with general politeness and the desire not to offend people. But it is more than that. Cultural sensitivity is about deeply (and genuinely) understanding and respecting

Start by being aware of cultural norms, practices, and values ​​that may differ greatly from your own. This awareness will allow you to adapt your behavior and way of communicating to your new environment – ​​without compromising your values ​​and lifestyle in the process. At its core, cultural sensitivity is simply about mutual respect.

Let's explore this through some vivid examples.

“Chilean tourist in Japan faces criticism for doing pull-ups at sacred Shinto shrine torii gate.”

In October 2024, a Chilean gymnast and social media influencer posted a video of herself doing pull-ups at the sacred torii gate of a Shinto shrine in Japan. The torii gate is a revered symbol in the country and has deep spiritual significance in local culture. The tourist's actions were widely condemned on Japanese social media – with many locals seeing her actions as a show of disrespect for their culture and traditions .

Admittedly, the tourist was most likely unaware of the gate's significance in local culture. And there is nothing inherently malicious about her actions. However, this is exactly why we started our conversation about cultural sensitivity and the importance of awareness. Respecting a different culture is nearly impossible without knowing it. And while this may not be an absolute requirement for a tourist, it is practically essential for an expat.

“American YouTuber arrested in South Korea after series of provocative behaviors.”

In October 2024, American YouTuber and streamer Johnny Somali was arrested by South Korean police after a series of provocative actions. One of them included kissing and performing a dance at the Statue of Peace – a monument honoring Korean comfort women from World War II.

(*Comfort women were women and girls, many from Korea, China, and other occupied territories, who were forced or coerced into slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II.)

Unsurprisingly, the incident sparked outrage and, along with other disrespectful actions by the streamer, resulted in his subsequent arrest. In this case, we don't really know if the person in question was aware of the statue's cultural significance – there are conflicting reports online. However, aside from this specific incident, Johnny Somali's behavior in South Korea was loud, abrasive, and provocative. And in a culture that prioritizes modesty and humility, his behavior sparked an understandable backlash.

The examples we've mentioned here are extreme. But they illustrate a common problem – a lack of cultural sensitivity can get you into trouble.

Expats are not tourists. If a tourist makes a cultural mistake abroad, they'll be gone within a week – and the only consequences of their actions might be some extra embarrassment. Expats, on the other hand, are trying to build a life in a new country.

A key reason why cultural sensitivity is essential is because it will help you prevent misunderstandings that could otherwise lead to friction – or even seriously damage your reputation.

For example, in many East Asian cultures, humility is a valued trait, and open self-promotion could be perceived as arrogant. An expat unaware of this could inadvertently damage their professional relationships by speaking too boldly and confidently about their accomplishments.

Similarly, in countries where personal space is less emphasized, such as in parts of the Middle East or South America, keeping an“extra distance” can be perceived as cold and unfriendly.

Cultural sensitivity also opens doors to deeper connections. When you make an effort to understand and honor local traditions, you show that you are genuinely interested in a new culture. This effort is often reciprocated. And the more interest you show in others, the more likely they are to be interested in your own background and traditions.

For example, an expat in Japan who takes the time to observe and follow the custom of handing over a business card with both hands and a slight bow will demonstrate respect for local professional etiquette.

Furthermore, cultural sensitivity allows expats to better understand the values ​​and emotions that shape their new environment. Being culturally sensitive makes you more adaptable. And the more adaptable you are, the easier it will be for you to deal with various situations in a foreign environment – ​​resolving a work conflict, adjusting to a different pace of life, etc.

This question seems as big as the world itself. Cultural sensitivity is more of a process than an achievement. It is something you develop gradually, step by step, and how it happens can be very different from one expat to the next.

Active observation is a powerful tool. Pay attention to how locals interact, dress, and behave in social or professional settings. Are conversations formal or casual? Do people value personal space? These cues can guide your behavior without crossing boundaries. If you have doubts, it's always better to ask politely than to assume - most people will appreciate your curiosity and be happy to tell you about their culture.

Language plays a big role. Even learning a few basic phrases, like“hello,”“thank you,” or“excuse me,” in your new language can make a positive impression. Show effort and your motivation to engage. It's also a good idea to be aware of body language: gestures that are friendly in one culture may be considered rude in another.

Cultural differences require empathy. Do your best not to judge unfamiliar customs - instead, focus on understanding their importance. For example, in some cultures, punctuality is strictly observed, while in others it's more flexible. If this perception doesn't match your own, you might naturally become frustrated. But if you simply recognize this as a difference that needs to be taken into account, you could save yourself a lot of discontent.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR