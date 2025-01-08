Savox Secures Order For Advanced Dismounted Systems From A NATO Country Defence And Security Force

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical communications and hearing protection solutions, is proud to announce the receipt of a significant new order from a Defence and Security Force in a member country. The order from this prestigious client underlines their continued trust in Savox.

The contract, valued at several million, encompasses the delivery of the Dismounted System for Dual Use, which includes:

The Savox's Dismounted System ensures seamless communication across dual radio channels, empowering Defence and Security teams with superior situational awareness and operational efficiency during critical missions.

“We are honored for the trust in Savox,” said, Sales Director at Savox Communications.“This order reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the demanding needs of modern Defense and Security operations.”

Savox's solutions are renowned for their ruggedness, versatility, and ease of integration into diverse operational environments. The system provided under this contract exemplifies Savox's dedication to enhancing communication capabilities in the field, ensuring users can perform their duties with the highest level of safety and effectiveness.

For more information about Savox and its products, please visit or contact:

Marcus ÖsterbergSales Director+358 40 048 6005...Savox Communications

Emma KaartinenMarketing Coordinator+358 40 747 0050...Savox Communications

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged, and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors, and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.