ABN Corporation Hosts HPCL Dealers Meet 2025

Doha: ABN Corporation, the exclusive dealer of HPCL products in Qatar, hosted the HPCL Dealers Meet at the Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park.

The event, graced by esteemed officials from both organisations, was a significant for collaboration and recognition.

The evening began with a warm welcome address by J K Menon, Chairman of ABN Corporation, followed by a keynote speech from C H Srinivas, Executive Director of HPCL's Strategic Business Unit – Lubes. Amjad Mohammed, CEO of HPCL Middle East, presented an insightful corporate strategy, and a technical session further deepened the dealers' engagement. The highlight of the event was the 'Appreciation Awards', where top-performing dealers were honored for their exceptional contributions.

The evening concluded with a raffle draw and a networking dinner, reinforcing the commitment to growth and excellence as the companies step into 2025.