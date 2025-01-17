Global Conflict Threat Tops 2025 Risks: WEF

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Global conflict has been cited as the gravest threat to the world this year, in a World Economic Forum survey of around 900 business leaders, risk analysts and decision-makers.



Deutsch de Globale Risiken: Staatliche Konflikte 2025 an erster Stelle Original Read more: Globale Risiken: Staatliche Konflikte 2025 an erster Stell Русский ru Давосский Форум: межгосударственные конфликты - главный риск! Read more: Давосский Форум: межгосударственные конфликты - главный риск

This content was published on January 16, 2025 - 09:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This Global Risks Report 2025 was presented by the World Economic Forum (WEF) Foundation shortly before its annual meeting in Davos. The immediate threat of conflict is by far the most important factor, cited by almost 25% of respondents.

This was followed by extreme weather (14%), trade confrontations (8%) and misinformation and disinformation (7%) as major risks. With a slightly longer time horizon, cyber espionage, misuse of artificial intelligence and loss of biodiversity were also cited as risks.

Trump video link

The WEF summit begins on January 20 and lasts four days. Almost 3,000 participants are expected to attend, including 60 heads of state and government and numerous ministers. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on the list, as is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Donald Trump, who will be sworn in for a second term as US President on Monday, is to be digitally connected to a dialogue with participants three days later.

The interviewees were concerned about less cooperation and many solo efforts. According to WEF, this threatens stability and progress on the issues at hand. They see cohesion between countries and within societies at risk. The foundation has published its 20th report on global risks.

Managing Director of WEF, Mirek Dušek, calls on managers to work together more.“In a world characterised by deepening divides and cascading risks, the world's leaders have a choice: foster collaboration and resilience or face increasing instability. The stakes have never been higher.”

More More WEF: Trump to speak virtually, Zelensky to appear in person

This content was published on Jan 14, 2025 US President-elect Donald Trump will attend this year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos via video conference. He is scheduled to speak on January 23.

Read more: WEF: Trump to speak virtually, Zelensky to appear in perso

Translated from German by DeepL/mga