Ukrainian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Invitation To NATO, Defense Investments

10/17/2024 12:03:10 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, Ukraine's invitation to NATO, and attracting Turkish investment in defense production with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler.

"On the eve of the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, I held important talks with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. We discussed President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan, one of the key points of which is the invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, as well as attracting investment in our defense industry," he wrote.


According to Umerov, he called for the creation of joint defense enterprises and construction of new factories for production of weapons and equipment both in Ukraine and in Türkiye with joint ownership by Ukrainian companies.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 16, the Turkish Defense Minister noted that despite the combined efforts of approximately 30 countries, Ukraine's ammunition needs in the war with Russia have not been fully met, underscoring the need for better preparedness regarding weapons and ammunition supplies.

UkrinForm

