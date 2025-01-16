$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger – CCNE, ITCI, ENFN, AMPY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

CNB Corporation (Nasdaq: CCNE ) , relating to the proposed merger with ESSA Bancorp, Under the terms of the agreement, ESSA shareholders will receive 0.8547 shares of CNB common stock for each outstanding share of ESSA common stock.



Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI ) , relating to the proposed merger with Johnson & Johnson. Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson & Johnson will acquire all outstanding shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies for a payment of $132.00 per share in cash.



Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN ) , relating to the proposed merger with Clearwater Analytics. Under the terms of the agreement, Enfusion shareholders will receive $5.85 per share in cash and $5.40 per share in Clearwater Class A Common Stock.



Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY ) , relating to the proposed merger with Juniper Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Amplify shareholders will retain approximately 61% of Amplify's outstanding equity.



