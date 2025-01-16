Designs Group Consulting Introduces Affordable 'Get Started' Marketing Package For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Designs Group Consulting, led by founder and CEO Dannet Botkin, announces an innovative and affordable Get Started /Re-Brand Marketing Package tailored to help small businesses across industries establish or elevate their brands. This comprehensive package provides essential marketing tools designed to generate leads, enhance brand identity, and create long-term growth opportunities.



“I created a very affordable Get Started/Re-Brand Marketing Package that will help ANY small business launch or rise to the next level in any industry,” said Dannet Botkin, Founder & CEO of Designs Group Consulting.



The Get Started Marketing Package includes:

- Logo Design or Revamp: A memorable, impactful logo tailored to define your brand.

- Professional Bio: A compelling paragraph highlighting achievements, brand mission, and purpose.

- Business Card & Rack Card Designs: Modern, 2-sided designs featuring a QR code to boost networking and lead generation.

- 3-Page Website: A lead-generating website designed to impress and convert, complete with IDX feed links for real estate professionals.

- Branded Social Media Covers & Template Starter Pack: Custom social media assets to expand brand awareness and drive engagement.

- Short Intro Video: A professional video introducing your brand, products, and services.

- 1-Month Content Calendar: A strategic social media guide with actionable ideas tailored to your industry.



This package empowers small businesses with the tools to market their products or services effectively, whether they're just starting out or rebranding to achieve new heights.



About Designs Group Consulting

Designs Group Consulting is a full-service marketing agency specializing in affordable, impactful marketing solutions tailored to small business needs. By combining creativity with strategy, they help brands succeed in competitive markets.

