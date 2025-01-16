AGR Technology Expands As Leading China Sourcing Agent In Australia For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shepparton, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepparton, Victoria -

AGR Technology, a well-known name in solutions, is expanding its services in 2025 to include procurement and sourcing. Led by Joseph Rigoli , who has over 30 years of experience in this field, the company aims to assist businesses in handling the complex world of international sourcing. This move supports AGR Technology's promise to offer a wide range of solutions that integrate global sourcing strategies.

Part of the Rigoli Group, AGR has broadened its reach through the Rigoli Group office in China. This move helps them act as a china sourcing agent in Australia, providing a simpler route for businesses to source quality items from around the world. With this strategic foothold, AGR Technology makes it easier to import and obtain various products, like industrial machines, consumer electronics, and specialized tech components.







Joseph Rigoli plays a crucial role in these sourcing projects, bringing unmatched expertise, particularly in industries where accuracy and quality are vital. The new services are tailored to help businesses import goods easily and economically, making sure that their partners get high-quality equipment that meets strict standards and compliance. For more information visit:

Alessio Rigoli from AGR Technology mentioned, "Our expanded services are crafted to fulfill the needs of a global market. Having a presence in China lets us provide our clients with quality products while expertly managing international trade intricacies." He stressed the benefit of having Joseph Rigoli's expertise leading the way, ensuring that every product sourced matches client needs and industry standards.

AGR Technology is highly regarded for focusing on customer satisfaction and service quality. Over the years, clients have praised their work; one customer said, " Alessio is both incredibly knowledgeable and personable! He gave me great advice that was catered to me and my situation. Thank you Alessio! Super helpful! " Another noted the company's dependability, mentioning, " AGR is professional, organised and very skilled at what they do. They take the initiative, looking after all the details that you would not have thought of ".

AGR Technology offers a wide range of services that set it apart as a dependable partner for businesses engaging in international markets. Beyond sourcing, they offer technology services like online marketing, branding, reputation management, web design, eCommerce solutions, and software development. These services are designed to help businesses enhance their online presence, improve operations, and maintain strong cybersecurity.

In today's fast-moving business world, sourcing and importing are essential. AGR Technology's services offer the guidance that businesses need to confidently enter global markets. Read more on the AGR Technology Website to discover a variety of solutions that cater to different industry needs.

Alessio Rigoli emphasizes AGR Technology's commitment, saying, "Our goal is to deliver top-notch service and high-quality products to our clients. We are aware of the challenges in international sourcing, and our team is ready to manage every step efficiently." He continues, highlighting how the company's comprehensive model addresses the various issues that businesses face today, ensuring clients receive exactly what they need to thrive.

Joseph Rigoli has been a key figure in guiding the agency through the complexities of international trade. His knowledge has boosted AGR Technology's ability to source effectively while providing clients with trustworthy, high-quality products and services.

As businesses become more connected globally, sourcing and procurement play an increasingly vital role. AGR Technology leads in this area, offering valuable insights and connecting businesses to reliable international markets. Through ongoing innovation and a dedication to quality, AGR Technology strengthens its reputation as a top provider of technology solutions in both Australia and beyond.

