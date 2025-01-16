Role Of Civil Society In Addressing PKK Issue In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Turgay Yerlikaya
Since the early years of the Republic, the perception of the
Kurdish issue, which progressed through a kind of reform projection
and was concretely observed in İsmet Paşa's report, has shown
significant changes over time. The report written by Celal Bayar in
a relatively liberal tone and the Political emphasis on Kurds
through TİP in the 1970s did not transform into a meaningful
strategy. The issues, which entered a different phase with the 1980
coup and became more complex with the presence of the PKK, came
back to the agenda with Özal's government and the SHP report at the
end of the 1980s.
Özal's approach to the issue prioritized democratic principles
instead of reflecting the state's rigid reflexes and emphasized the
role of civil society in solving the problem. Although significant
steps were taken during Özal's period to address this issue, which
became a subject of civil society, absolute success was not
achieved. Until the 2000s, the economic and political motivations
of the issue, which were approached with a partially
security-oriented perspective, were addressed with a liberal
approach during the early periods of the AK Party government,
facilitating today's process.
It is clear that the steps taken in various fields until 2013
played an important role in forming the basis of the solution
process. The work of the commission established within the
parliament at that time, as well as the involvement of NGOs,
academia, and policymakers who could contribute to the process,
produced significant outcomes. Through field research and
interviews, perspectives on the definition and solution of the
issue were brought to the agenda, and efforts were made to reach a
solution with the support of broad masses.
One of the important discussions supported by empirical data in
this process was the examination of international examples and
comparisons. Although they occurred in different contexts, the
processes of fighting terrorist organizations and their
self-dissolution, which came to the agenda through similar
motivations, were instructive for Turkiye, and lessons were drawn
to avoid the same mistakes.
International Examples and the PKK's Stance
International examples in this regard facilitate comparative
analyses of the process of dismantling terrorist organizations.
Experiences from countries like the UK and Spain serve as examples
for the attitudes of the actors involved in the process. As seen in
these examples, the attitudes of actors who engage in politics
under the tutelage of the organization are also quite decisive in
shaping the process.
In the Turkish example, the stance of the DEM delegation, which
is a stakeholder in the process, will be influential. If some
actors within the organization resist laying down their arms
following a possible call from Öcalan, the support of DEM
politicians for Öcalan's call will eliminate the reason for the
terrorist organization's existence. The IRA example should be
remembered in this context. Recall that the British government made
an agreement with the IRA in 1998, and despite this agreement, the
organization resisted disarming for a long time, trying to sabotage
the process. At this point, Sinn Féin, the political wing of the
IRA, insisted on the organization's dissolution, and the
organization, which lost its social and political legitimacy, had
to disarm. Although the political structures' influence over the
organization differs in the IRA and PKK examples, it points to an
instructive process for a solution.
The ETA example also ended with a similar process of
dissolution. The Spanish government's insistence on resolving the
issue on a democratic basis in the 1980s was effective in the
positive outcome of the process. ETA's resistance to the trend of
democratization and its refusal to dissolve eliminated its social
legitimacy, and eventually, ETA was dissolved. Turkiye's historical
experiences, especially the 2013-2015 process, undoubtedly show how
this path should be walked. Considering both these examples and
Turkiye's concrete experiences, it is seen that the organization
has no second option and that its dissolution is a necessity.
Referring the process to commissions, the organization's
resistance, or the sabotaging behaviors of actors who engage in
politics on behalf of the organization will mean missing the
historical opportunity ahead. Therefore, the experience between
2013 and 2015 shows that it is not rational to spread the solution
to the issue over the long term and that the PKK's disarmament is
mandatory as a unilateral call made to the organization in a very
short time.
In light of all these indicators and experiences, October 22
marks a milestone that lays the groundwork for a new process in
Turkish politics. The initial anxiety felt by the masses after the
first day of the call gradually turned into excitement, and the
idea that an absolute solution to the terrorism issue concerning
Turkiye's future is possible has been embraced. It is hoped that
this historical opportunity will be seized and that the dream of a
Turkiye without terrorism will be realized in the Turkish
century.
