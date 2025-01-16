Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership: Implications For South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
On January 17, Russia and Iran are poised to sign a 47-article
comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, covering many areas
of cooperation. The timing of this event, just days before U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, adds to its
geopolitical significance.
The agreement raises critical questions for the South Caucasus
region. How will this Russia-Iran rapprochement influence the
North-South and Zangazur transport corridors? What will it mean for
Azerbaijan and its strategic ambitions?
Azernews spoke with renowned experts to explore
the matter.
Sadreddin Soltan , Chairman of the Middle East
Studies Center, emphasized the historical context of the
Russia-Iran relationship:
"The Russian-Iranian rapprochement is not a new dynamic for the
region. They have always been partners but not strategic allies.
The signing of this agreement would formalize their alliance,
potentially affecting the South Caucasus in various ways. This
alliance, of course, may have certain effects on the South
Caucasus. Suppose the parties agree to pursue the same goals and
activities in their foreign policy courses. In that case, their
relations with the region's countries will also be formed
accordingly. For example, if Russia stops gas exports to Armenia,
Iran should stop in parallel. Or whatever position Iran takes in
relation to Azerbaijan, Russia should also take that position. In
this case, certain contradictions may arise in the agreement on
Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation. Therefore, it can be emphasized
that this strategic-comprehensive agreement is more about
cooperation between Iran and Russia with each other and expanding
relations."
Soltan highlighted that the agreement could focus on military
cooperation, atomic technology, and transport infrastructure.
"Because both countries have enough problems in the
international arena. They are especially subject to various
sanctions from the West, Japan, and South Korea. Both want to
increase their weapons and ammunition capabilities. Mainly, Russia
needs military equipment, ammunition, rockets and also manpower to
continue the war in Ukraine. Iran is also looking for new
manufacturers to strengthen its air defense system and access more
modern weapons and technologies. In this case, Russia will help
Iran in the development of military-industrial complex technology.
Russia and Iran are also looking for cooperation in atomic and
nuclear technology. Currently, Russian companies are carrying out
the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. In
addition, it was possible for Iranian students to study in Russia
in the field of the atomic industry. However, the student exchange
program between the two sides was later officially suspended by
Moscow due to US sanctions. It is possible that in the new
agreement, discussions on cooperation in this area will be held
again, in a broader area. Cooperation in the economic, military,
social, cultural and energy fields may be reflected in the known
agreement. Also, the issue of organizing transport infrastructure
may be reflected here, which has been on the list of unresolved
problems for a long time. The issue of building the Rasht-Astara
railway line has been going on for a long time. Russia has invested
a lot in this. That line passes through the territory of Azerbaijan
and goes to Russia. Or Russia and Iran want to merge the
electricity grid with Azerbaijan into a single space. This may also
be reflected in the agenda. Iran previously had a separate position
on the Zangezur road issue. Russia also began to create artificial
obstacles in support of Iran's protests. Russia and Iran may also
draw up a corresponding article in the agreement to block the
presence and expansion of the West in the South Caucasus.”
Hasan Oktay, Chairman of KAFKASSAM, linked the
partnership to broader geopolitical shifts, including the collapse
of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria:
“When Bashar Assad left Syria on December 8, this new process
caused Russia and Iran to lose in the region. Putin had been
preparing to sign this document with Iran for a few years in order
to turn Trump's election into an opportunity and strengthen his
hand against him. It seems that Iran and Russia acting together
will come to our land as a regional alliance. When the Soviets
collapsed in 1991, the Turks suffered the most, Russia occupied
Azerbaijani lands through Armenia, and Iran provided great support
to Armenia. On December 8, 2024, the collapse of the Bashar regime,
which was a Soviet product, caused Iran and Russia to try to put
pressure on the Turkic world in the South Caucasus through
Azerbaijan. The way to postpone these pressures is to sign the
Türkiye Azerbaijan Armenia Tripartite Peace Treaty urgently.”
Russian political scientist Vitaliy Arkov ,
founder of PolitRUS, provided a strategic perspective on the
agreement's significance:
"This comprehensive partnership is a more substantial document
than the U.S.-Armenia partnership charter signed recently. The
document in question has been in the works for a long time and was
initially planned to be signed in the fall of 2024, but then, by
mutual decision, the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
to Moscow was postponed to early 2025, and the agreement itself,
according to many sources, was expanded to take into account new
world realities. The comprehensive agreement on strategic
partnership between Russia and Iran is a much more important
document than the partnership charter signed the day before in
Washington between the United States and Armenia. In addition, it
is an agreement between two great and largely equal powers, while
Armenia has essentially voluntarily become a US neo-colony in the
South Caucasus. Earlier, in 2021, Ukraine was similarly deprived of
its independence. Against the backdrop of leaks from the entourage
of newly elected US President Donald Trump about discussing the
possibility of launching missile strikes on Iran - allegedly with
the aim of preventing it from developing nuclear weapons - the
signing of this agreement with Russia can be regarded both as a
preventive measure and as an integral part of the general
reformatting of the world order, where the United States has lost
its hegemony and is unlikely to restore it in its previous
format."
Arkov stressed that the agreement would bolster the
"3+3" regional cooperation platform, including initiatives like the
North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC).
"As for the South Caucasus, strengthening the partnership
between Russia and Iran is obviously beneficial to the entire
region and the "3+3" platform. The details worked out in the draft
agreement in terms of economic and transport-logistics partnership
also take into account the interests of the countries of the
region. This gives additional impetus to the projects already being
implemented (including the North-South ITC) and lays the foundation
for new promising ideas.”
Andrew Korybko, a Moscow-based political
analyst, provided a detailed perspective on the Russia-Iran
partnership:
"Russia and Iran already have close relations, so the planned
signing of their updated strategic partnership pact doesn't
represent a rapprochement, but a comprehensive intensification of
their relations. It's important to mention though that the details
haven't yet been confirmed, so discussions about the content are
purely speculative for now. Nevertheless, generally speaking, it's
expected that they'll strengthen economic, energy, industrial,
logistical, and military-technical ties, among others.
While some have hyped it up as a game-changer, it's unlikely to
have a major regional impact since Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed
that its relations with Iran - like with all other countries -
aren't aimed against any third party.
Moreover, Russia sat back and let Israel destroy the Iranian-led
“Resistance Axis” over the past 15 months without so much as
lifting a finger to try to save them, which discredits all
speculation that its updated strategic partnership pact is meant to
threaten Israel. Iranian President Pezeshkian also told NBC News in
his latest interview that he hopes to improve ties with the US and
denied wanting to build nuclear weapons.
Considering this, the consequences of their pact on third
parties are expected to be minimal. If their trade, energy,
investment, and logistical ties strengthen, then Iran might become
an important conduit for trans-regional trade like it aspires to
become through the North-South Transport Corridor.
That could lead to more trade with Azerbaijan and possibly help
thaw their sometimes tense relations while rebuilding mutual trust,
but it's too early to confidently predict whether these parts of
the updated Russian-Iranian strategic partnership pact will develop
as presumably intended, let alone their timeframe.
In that event, Iran might reduce its opposition - sometimes
formal, other times informal - to the Zangezur Corridor. Even if it
doesn't, however, nobody should expect that Russia would intervene
to support Iran in the far-fetched scenario that it goes to war to
stop this project seeing as how the ninth clause of the
Moscow-mediated November 2020 clearly calls for its creation, and
there's no credible reason to believe that Putin changed his mind
about its importance."
