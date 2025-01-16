Positively Beautiful Wellness & Aesthetics Proudly Introduces The Nordlys® Light & Brighttm Treatment To Their Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Melissa JaspersonPLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Positively Beautiful Wellness & Aesthetics is excited to announce the addition of the cutting-edge Nordlys device to their Med Spa, further elevating their commitment to providing exceptional aesthetic treatments. The award-winning Nordlys® system is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Positively Beautiful Wellness & Aesthetics is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & BrightTM treatment. Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of a highly selective form of intense pulsed light (IPL) to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body's own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment or vascularity. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging. Because a non-ablative laser is used, the downtime is low.“We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Nordlys System to our practice! This state-of-the-art technology represents the gold standard in skin rejuvenation and aesthetic treatments," said Melissa Jasperson, owner and Family Nurse Practitioner. "The Nordlys offers advanced solutions for a wide range of skin concerns, including pigmentation, redness, vascular lesions, acne, and unwanted hair. With its precision and versatility, the Nordlys delivers noticeable results with minimal downtime, allowing our clients to achieve their aesthetic goals efficiently and comfortably," she added.For more information on Nordlys system treatments or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 385-458-3065.About Positively Beautiful Wellness & Aesthetics:Positively Beautiful Wellness & Aesthetics is a premier wellness and aesthetics practice located in the heart of Pleasant Grove, UT, dedicated to enhancing both inner confidence and outward beauty. Founded by Family Nurse Practitioner Melissa Jasperson, the practice blends medical expertise with a client-centered approach to provide personalized, evidence-based care. Whether addressing skincare concerns, offering the latest in aesthetic treatments, or providing wellness solutions, Positively Beautiful strives to help clients achieve their goals in a welcoming, supportive environment. Every service is thoughtfully tailored to empower individuals to look and feel their absolute best. They are dedicated to offering the most innovative and effective treatments available. The Nordlys is an invaluable addition to their offerings, helping them provide you with the glowing, radiant skin you deserve.

