Social Affairs Minister Urges Beefing Up Oversight On Cooperative Societies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila on Thursday emphasized the importance of strengthening oversight on cooperative societies.

This came in a meeting with the Cooperative Oversight and Inspection Department, attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Cooperative Affairs Ahmed Al-Enzi and several department officials, according to a statement by the of Social Affairs.

Al-Huwaila said that developing oversight mechanisms and enhancing the efficiency of and administrative inspectors are priorities to improve performance and ensure the quality of cooperative work.

She also highlighted the need to expedite processing transactions received from cooperative societies, adhere to ministerial decisions, and submit reports on time while addressing and rectifying any shortcomings in performance.

Al-Huwaila conducted an inspection tour of the department to review workflow and addressed employees, stressing the importance of adhering to Cabinet directives to ensure quality in cooperative work and emphasizing the presence of designated inspectors during official working hours.

The minister affirmed the continuation of regular meetings to monitor performance and enhance work quality. (end)

