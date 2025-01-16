Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 16-18, 2025)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This weekend is packed with a number of fun activities to get you through the current cold spell.

Adani Night

January 17

9pm

Sealine

Brace yourselves for a melodious night of Yemeni tunes in an exceptional evening with Adani musical traditions, followed by an extravagant fireworks display. Tickets here .

The Decoder Challenge

January 12-26

10am – 6pm

Education City Students Center, Multaqa

Are you a puzzle master? Then try your hand at The Decoder Challenge of“Seeing is Believing: The Art an Influence of Gerome.” Successfully solving the riddle allows entry into the draw for a chance to be one of the three winners of QR1,000 gift vouchers and a chance to savour afternoon tea at Jiwan with a loved one for three additional winners.



Benchellal: Monumental "sculpting past tomorrow"

Until January 18

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Tuesday: Closed; Thursday: 9am– 9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm

Gallery 13, National Museum of Qatar

Last chance to see the spectacular works of Dutch-Moroccan designer Mohamed Benchellal, showcasing designs inspired by Qatar and its landscapes. Entrance to exhibition free with museum admission.

Kite Festival

January 16-January 25

Weekdays: 3pm-10pm: Weekend: 10am-10pm

Sheraton Park, Sealine, Old Doha Port

The third edition of the Visit Qatar Kite Festival promises to be the biggest one yet, expanding to multiple venues. Visitors will be able to enjoy the activities in Sheraton Park on January 16-17, Sealine on January 16-18, and Old Doha Port on January 19-25.

Qatar UAE Super Cup

January 16-19

Various stadiums

The Qatar- UAE Super Cup is back in its second edition with more football excitement for hungry fans, with thrilling matchups between the two countries' top teams. Qatar will host two cup finals, while the UAE will host the other two. For more information on the scheduling, click here .

Drones show at Ras Abrouq

January 16-17

7:30pm-8:30pm

Ras Abrouq

The skies over Ras Abrouq will be decorated with many drones in a spectacular light evening time light show. Click here to read about all the other exciting events lined up at Ras Abrouq and ticket structure.