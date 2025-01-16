Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 16-18, 2025)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: This weekend is packed with a number of fun activities to get you through the current cold spell.
Adani Night
January 17
9pm
Sealine
Brace yourselves for a melodious night of Yemeni tunes in an exceptional evening with Adani musical traditions, followed by an extravagant fireworks display. Tickets here .
The Decoder Challenge
January 12-26
10am – 6pm
Education City Students Center, Multaqa
Are you a puzzle master? Then try your hand at The Decoder Challenge of“Seeing is Believing: The Art an Influence of Gerome.” Successfully solving the riddle allows entry into the draw for a chance to be one of the three winners of QR1,000 gift vouchers and a chance to savour afternoon tea at Jiwan with a loved one for three additional winners.
Until January 18
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Tuesday: Closed; Thursday: 9am– 9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm
Gallery 13, National Museum of Qatar
Last chance to see the spectacular works of Dutch-Moroccan designer Mohamed Benchellal, showcasing designs inspired by Qatar and its landscapes. Entrance to exhibition free with museum admission.
Kite Festival
January 16-January 25
Weekdays: 3pm-10pm: Weekend: 10am-10pm
Sheraton Park, Sealine, Old Doha Port
The third edition of the Visit Qatar Kite Festival promises to be the biggest one yet, expanding to multiple venues. Visitors will be able to enjoy the activities in Sheraton Park on January 16-17, Sealine on January 16-18, and Old Doha Port on January 19-25.
Qatar UAE Super Cup
January 16-19
Various stadiums
The Qatar- UAE Super Cup is back in its second edition with more football excitement for hungry fans, with thrilling matchups between the two countries' top teams. Qatar will host two cup finals, while the UAE will host the other two. For more information on the scheduling, click here .
Drones show at Ras Abrouq
January 16-17
7:30pm-8:30pm
Ras Abrouq
The skies over Ras Abrouq will be decorated with many drones in a spectacular light evening time light show. Click here to read about all the other exciting events lined up at Ras Abrouq and ticket structure.
