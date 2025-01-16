Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Fishermen (SBT-1920)
Date
1/16/2025 1:20:32 PM
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to contain and release bait when casting your line," said an inventor, from Billings,
Mont., "so I invented THE CHUCK IT. My design prevents bait from coming free from the hook, especially during long casts."
The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory for fishing. In doing so, it would hold a fisherman's bait as it was cast into the water. As a result, it prevents lost bait. It also could enhance convenience, accuracy and performance. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1920, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
