LITEWORKS WINDOW & DOOR EXPANDS FOOTPRINT WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ATLANTA SPECIALTY MILLWORK

Expanding Capabilities in Custom Millwork, Enhancing Product Offerings, and Service Portfolio in South Carolina, Georgia, and Northeast Florida

Liteworks Window & Door , a portfolio company of The Macallan Group , and a leading provider of premium windows and doors, is pleased to announce another recent - Atlanta Specialty Millwork.

This strategic acquisition enhances Liteworks' capabilities, allowing the company to expand its custom millwork solutions and further strengthen its position in the industry.

With the integration of Atlanta Specialty Millwork, Liteworks Window & Door will now offer an expanded range of custom-designed millwork products, including doors, windows, and specialty trim pieces, all crafted to meet the specific needs of architects, designers, and homeowners. This acquisition allows Liteworks to leverage Atlanta Specialty Millwork's established reputation for quality craftsmanship and precision, elevating the overall service and product offerings to their growing customer base.

"We are excited to welcome Atlanta Specialty Millwork to the Liteworks family," said Scott Barr, Principal of Liteworks Window & Door. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide superior, customizable solutions for our customers. By combining our expertise in high-performance windows and doors with Atlanta Specialty Millwork's custom capabilities, we can offer a more comprehensive portfolio of products that meet the highest standards of quality and design."

Liteworks Window & Door's expanded capabilities will now support a broader range of project types, from luxury residential homes to large-scale commercial developments, offering customers more options for tailor-made window and door solutions. This move underscores Liteworks' commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence.

"Atlanta Specialty Millwork's established track record of delivering high-quality, custom wood products complements our vision for the future," added Paul Wilfong, founder, who will remain active in the business. "Together, we will continue to focus on delivering exceptional products that bring aesthetic and functional value to every project."

About Liteworks Window & Door

Liteworks specializes in the distribution and retail sales of premium windows and doors for high-end residential and commercial projects throughout the Southeast. Our goal of providing the highest level of service is embodied in our commitment to our clients. Liteworks is an independent retailer of the finest national brands of windows and doors. In addition, Liteworks has established relationships with wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and custom millwork shops. This broad range of products enables us to provide window and door solutions for any project with special attention to the design details specified while meeting the required budget. To learn more visit Liteworks Window & Door

About Atlanta Specialty

Atlanta Specialty Millwork is a leading provider of custom millwork solutions, specializing in high-quality wood doors, windows, trim, and architectural components for residential, commercial, and architectural projects. Atlanta Specialty Millwork combines advanced manufacturing techniques with traditional woodworking expertise to create beautiful, durable, and functional millwork that enhances any space. To learn more visit Atlanta Specialty Millwork

About The Macallan Group

The Macallan Group is an Atlanta-based portfolio of companies with a focus on construction, real estate, development and investment. Macallan was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing value added services with integrity and professionalism and has been recognized as an Atlanta Best Places to Work for the last six years. Our leadership team has leveraged their diverse backgrounds in real estate development, engineering and general contracting to provide unique solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. To learn more visit The Macallan Group

