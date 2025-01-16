Somercor Hires Michael Piazza To Expand SBA 504 Lending Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SomerCor , one of the largest non-profit Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 lenders in the Midwest, is thrilled to announce the addition of Michael Piazza as Senior Vice President, Loan Officer. Based in Chicago, Piazza will enhance SomerCor's loan origination efforts and further extend the organization's reach across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

Piazza brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial lending, with a strong record in SBA financing of owner-occupied real estate, equipment, and business acquisitions. Most recently, Piazza served as a Senior Commercial Relationship Manager at JPMorgan Chase, where he was recognized as a 3-time National Achiever, 6-time National Top Performer, and a 7-year top producer of SBA 504 loans in the Midwest market.

"Michael's background in SBA and commercial lending, coupled with his robust network, makes him an outstanding addition to the SomerCor team," said Manuel Flores, SomerCor President and CEO of SomerCor. "SomerCor is committed to providing exceptional service to our borrowers and lending partners. Michael's expertise will further strengthen our ability to connect businesses to the SBA 504 loan program to help support their growth objectives and capital investments."

"I am excited to join the SomerCor team," said Piazza. "SomerCor's strong reputation as a trusted SBA 504 lender and its commitment to driving economic growth were key factors in my decision. I am eager to support businesses as they scale, leveraging my expertise to expand our customer base and create meaningful economic impact in the communities we serve."

The SBA 504 loan program helps business owners buy, build, and refinance commercial real estate and fixed equipment with up to 90 percent financing. The program offers competitive, fixed interest rates for 10, 20, or 25 years . Designed to promote economic development, the program is a powerful tool for businesses seeking to expand and create jobs.

For more information about how the SBA 504 loan program can support your business growth, contact SomerCor today .

About SomerCor

The SomerCor mission is to grow businesses, create jobs, and increase impactful investment in every community through the SBA 504 loan program and other financing and grant initiatives. SomerCor serves the entire state of Illinois, Kenosha and Rock counties in Wisconsin, and Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties in Indiana.

SomerCor is one of the largest non-profit SBA lenders in the Midwest and consistently ranks in the top 15 of CDCs nationwide. Since its founding in 1992, SomerCor has deployed $1.81 billion in SBA loans to 3,873 businesses, leading to the creation of 47,252 jobs. For more information visit .

Contact: Kim Brisky // (312) 360-3330 // [email protected]

