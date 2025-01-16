SS&C Intralinks Predicts M&A Deal Flow Resilience In Q1 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, (Nasdaq: SSNC ) today announced Q1 2025 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor ,

a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"The global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) continues to navigate a landscape shaped by persistent economic challenges and opportunities," said Bob Petrocchi, co-head of SS&C Intralinks. "With the U.S. in the rearview mirror and dealmakers now adapted to market conditions, our proprietary data signals a resilient and somewhat resurgent 2025 outlook. The

market is optimistic about continued equity market recovery, further normalization of interest rates and private equity maintaining its current pace."

Regional market forecasts for Q1 2025 M&A activity:



Globally ,

M&A deal flow is expected to grow 2-12% above Q4 2024, in line with conditions seen a year ago.



Asia Pacific markets are likely to show moderate growth, building on 2024's recovery. Early-stage deal flow in Hong Kong, India and Japan remains positive, while Mainland China and South Korea are expected to see mixed results.

Europe ,

the

Middle East

and

Africa are showing signs of solid growth. France, Germany and Spain all recorded strong early-stage activity, and some Middle Eastern markets are also seeing increases.

Latin America is a region to watch, with potential for continued positive momentum in Mexico and Colombia. Signs of optimism are also emerging in Brazil.

North America is expected to show deal volume growth of 2-5% in Q1 2025. With more certainty about the political landscape and hope for continued interest rate cuts, U.S. dealmakers are poised for more transactions. Canada is poised for steady growth, especially in the aerospace and energy sectors.



The

SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor

forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity on the Intralinks platform from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, delivering software-enabled services across the entire deal lifecycle, including deal marketing, deal prep, due diligence, insights and post-merger integration. Intralinks technology enables and secures the flow of information by facilitating M&A,

capital raising

and

investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed more than USD

35 trillion

worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC ) is available at .

