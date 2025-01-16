AFU General Staff Confirms Strike On Liskinskaya Oil Depot In Russia's Voronezh Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early on January 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

During the night, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully targeted the Liskinskaya oil depot.

According to available information, at least three strike drones hit the target, resulting in a massive fire at the facility. The oil depot was reportedly storing fuel used to supply the Russian army.

The General Staff noted that more detailed information on the impact of the strike is still being clarified.

As Ukrinform previously reported, governor of Voronezh region Roman Gusev stated that over 10 drones attacked three districts in the region, with the majority of strikes targeting the oil depot in Liskinsky district.