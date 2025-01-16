National Writers Series Receives Autism Training, Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Writers Series' certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative which turned Traverse City into a Certified Autism DestinationTM

- Anne Stanton, NWS executive director and co-founder

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to the National Writers Series (NWS). To earn this credential, staff completed autism-specific training to equip them with understanding of the best practices and resources to welcome and accommodate every guest, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"The National Writers Series is proud to offer a sensory-friendly environment to our guests. We're also pleased that all of our staff have completed the IBCCES training necessary for this program," says Anne Stanton, NWS executive director and co-founder.

NWS's certification also plays a role in Traverse City's Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation, a city-wide initiative led by Traverse City Tourism. This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. A list of certified businesses and organizations in Traverse City can be found here , and local businesses can contact Traverse City Tourism to learn more about the program.

In addition to the training, NWS has taken further steps to create a space that is comfortable and welcoming to all guests, including implementing a sensory-friendly room at all of its events, with dimmed lighting, comfortable seating and water.

“IBCCES is proud to certify the National Writers Series as a Certified Autism CenterTM, highlighting their commitment to welcoming every guest to their location,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We're also proud to recognize their role in Traverse City's inclusivity initiative and Certified Autism DestinationTM designation.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel and CertifiedAutismCenter, free online resources for families and autistic individuals that list certified destinations, organizations and resources. Each organization listed on the sites has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.



###

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About National Writers Series

The National Writers Series is a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging world-renowned authors in meaningful conversations in the Traverse City area and virtually. We also have Raising Writers programs, offering free writing classes to area youth.

