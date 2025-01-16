Moovila Earns Six G2 Badges, Including Four New Recognitions, In Winter 2024 Grid Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Moovila , the leading AI-driven project for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been recognized with six G2 badges in the Winter 2024 G2 Grid Reports. Among these accolades, four are brand-new recognitions, underscoring Moovila's continued commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences and impactful solutions.

The newly awarded badges include:



Easiest to Do Business With (Relationship for Project, Portfolio & Program Management)

Best Support (Relationship Index for Project Management)

High Performer (Mid-Market Grid Report for Project Management) Users Love Us (Above 4.0 Rating)

Moovila also retained its recurring recognitions as a High Performer in both the Grid Report for Project Management and the Grid Report for Project, Portfolio & Program Management.

"We are really happy to see our dedication recognized for providing advanced solutions and unparalleled support to the market," said Mike Psenka, president and CEO of Moovila. "We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what project management solutions can do, helping our users streamline workflows through innovative AI technologies and achieve their business goals with confidence. These achievements are a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us every day."

G2's reports are driven by authentic customer reviews, providing software buyers with trusted insights into products that meet their unique business needs. Only about 10% of vendors listed on G2 appear in these quarterly reports.

"Congratulations to Moovila for its inclusion in our Winter 2024 G2 Grid Reports," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "This recognition, powered by verified customer reviews, highlights the company's ability to meet and exceed the expectations of users in the project management space."

Moovila's continued success is fueled by its advanced AI-driven automation tools, which streamline project timelines, scheduling, and project financials for MSPs. With seamless integration into leading PSA solutions and cutting-edge features that provide real-time insights and predictive analytics, Moovila empowers teams to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and optimize performance from day one.

See what real users have to say – or leave your own review – on G2's Moovila review page: .

About Moovila

Moovila is the leading AI-driven project automation platform and combines embedded risk monitoring, identification, and remediation with an AI project management coach to help teams collaborate, plan, and execute projects more efficiently and effectively. Moovila Perfect Project enables MSPs to leverage AI to understand project status, identify potential capacity risks and conflicts, gain accurate financial forecasting, and make data-driven decisions. Through native PSA integrations, MSPs can identify project delays, eliminate bottlenecks, and optimize resource allocation, preserving margins while improving customer satisfaction. Learn more at

.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business. Visit

to learn more.

