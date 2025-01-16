Russians Changed Tactics Of Using Tanks In Eastern Directions - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of (OSGT), Russian troops are using tanks not for assaults, but as vehicles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Viktor Tregubov.

“The use of armored and tanks in our areas has been greatly reduced. Tanks are no longer used as breakthrough vehicles or even as fire support vehicles, but rather as transport, so the picture of the entire battle has completely changed in two years,” said Tregubov.

He noted that the invaders have run out of modern tanks and are forced to use the Soviet reserve.

“The Russians have run out of modern tanks, and it's no secret. They are left with third-rate defects. Even the Soviet reserve, which was aimed at a war with the entire NATO, has been very much exhausted,” the spokesman added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops have not crossed any of the roads leading to Pokrovsk .

Photo for illustration purposes