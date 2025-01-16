Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools Announces The Establishment Of Its New School In Agra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Agra, January 16, 2025: A new chapter in premier education unfolds as Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools, India's leading K-12 school chain, announces the establishment of its latest CBSE-pattern school in Agra. Admissions for the first academic session (2025-26) are set to begin on 20th January 2025, with classes commencing in April 2025. Known for its innovative approach and a vision that combines modern pedagogy with traditional values, Jaipuria promise an unmatched educational experience. Over the last decade, this esteemed institution has been recognized as India's Best Educational Chain by Indian Education Congress, ELETS, Scoo News, DIDAC and other prominent organizations. Most recently, Jaipuria was named India's Most Respected Education Brand by Education World.



With a legacy of excellence reflected in its 99% first-division student success rate, the group proudly operates 60+ K-12 schools, serving 55,000+ students and supported by 3,000+ dedicated educators. The Agra campus will be no exception, bringing the same commitment to academic brilliance and holistic development through a wide range of innovative and engaging activities. Parents and students in Agra can look forward to an institution that nurtures minds with a modern outlook, deeply rooted in Indian traditions, values and full of global mindedness, too!



Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairperson of the Jaipuria Group, shared his vision for education, stating, "We firmly believe that the goal of holistic education is to equip our students with essential life skills. While remaining deeply rooted in our traditions, we actively promote international-mindedness, recognizing its vital role in shaping globally responsible citizens for the 21st century. Our schools, consistently ranked among India's top 10, have achieved a remarkable 99% first-division success rate over the past five years, with students excelling not only academically but also in a variety of co-curricular pursuits. Our unique Sanskrit curriculum DEVABHASHA is not only a language but a philosophy rooted in India's SANSKRITI. Our vision blends modernity with cultural roots



He further emphasized the broader impact of quality education on society: "Schools serve as catalysts for the holistic development of communities. They provide education to students, foster connections among families and communities, and uplift cities by enhancing their quality of life. A single school with 1,000 students generates direct employment for over 100 individuals while also driving the growth of ancillary and support services. This is not just about education-it is a noble endeavor in nation-building." Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools' commitment to nurturing learners- students AND teachers- while contributing to societal growth highlights their role as a transformative force in education and beyond.



"My family's journey in education began in 1945, and since our decision for expansion in 2014, we have grown to over 60 campuses with widespread acclaim," shared Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria. "While our roots are in North and Central India, we see immense potential in AGRA, where the demand for high-quality education is surging. Collaborating with the Singh family here, we are excited about transformative educational experiences." He added, "A Jaipuria student, whether in a metropolitan city or a small town, benefits from a modern curriculum, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional teachers. Our focus on learning outcomes is truly revolutionary, ensuring every child has access to excellence in education."



Mr. Vijay Shukla, AVP (Business Expansions), Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools, shared, "We are proud to be present everywhere that we are. AGRA is one of the most exciting locations for us to work at. Our students consistently excel, from board toppers and city-level achievers to winning over 100 national and international competitions in the last three years. They have represented India at MUNs, Space Camp in St. Petersburg, expeditions to Antarctica, and more. Our alumni have secured admissions and scholarships at prestigious institutions such as Delhi University, Ashoka University, and even Harvard." He added, "We are confident that this tradition of excellence will go on as we bring the Jaipuria legacy to Agra, creating opportunities and shaping bright futures for students in this vibrant community".



Mr. S.B. Singh, Patron of Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Agra, expressed immense pride in establishing a high-quality educational institution in the historic city. He highlighted the school's commitment to holistic learning, blending modern pedagogy with India's cultural heritage through academics, co-curricular activities, and spiritual growth, including a special focus on Sanskrit and Indian values. With state-of-the-art facilities for sports, arts, and coding, and robust remedial support, the school guarantees no child will be left behind, eliminating the need for post-school tuitions.



Ms. Ipshita Singh, Chairperson of Jaipuria, AGRA expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this initiative. She voiced confidence that, under the guidance of the Jaipuria Corporate Office, the school would soon become a center of educational excellence, shaping bright futures and raising the bar for education in Agra. Mr. Singh concluded, "In the coming years, Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Agra, will stand as a proud landmark alongside the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, symbolizing the city's commitment to excellence in education and heritage. A world class educational landmark for Agra!



Ms. Jyoti Mehndiratta, DGM - Academics, Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools, emphasized the transformative power of education, stating, "Our mission is to create an environment where every child can flourish, unlocking their potential to become confident, compassionate, and capable individuals." She highlighted the blend of academic rigor, innovative teaching methods, and co-curricular activities at Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, AGRA, designed to nurture well-rounded learners. With a focus on critical thinking, creativity, and values, the school aspires to set new benchmarks in education. She thanked the leadership, local administration, and community for their support in building this beacon of learning.



Ms. Deepika Singh, Sr. Manager Operations, outlined the vision for Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Agra, as a progressive, co-educational institution catering to Nursery to K-12. She stated, "Our campus is designed to inspire learning with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including interactive digital classrooms, modern labs, and over 40 activities such as swimming, archery, and performing arts. We are committed to creating a dynamic environment where every child thrives." Ms. Singh emphasized the school's dedication to holistic development through close parent-teacher partnerships, comprehensive teacher training, and student participation in national events like Crescendo and Pinnacle.



Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria concluded, "Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering. We aim to empower every child to reach their full potential through high-quality education, innovative pedagogy, and diverse opportunities. I am excited with this collaboration with Ipshita ji and family. At Jaipuria, we don't just teach history-we inspire students to set benchmarks and create history."



About Jaipuria



Established in 1945, the Jaipuria Group has a legacy of excellence in education. With four management institutes in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore, and 60+ schools across six states, Jaipuria serves over 55,000 students nationwide. Committed to continually enhancing educational quality, the group's mission is to empower students, teachers, and society through innovative and impactful learning initiatives.

