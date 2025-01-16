Rescue In The Inferno: Paws Of War's Mission To Save Animals In LA Fires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organization Setting Up Feeding Stations, Giving Out Life Saving Pet Oxygen Masks, and Saving Animals.

NESCONSET, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The nation has watched the footage of the fires sweeping through Los Angeles, taking everything in its path. Entire neighborhoods of homes, schools, and businesses have been burned to the ground. While others are running from the scene, Paws of War has rushed toward it to rescue animals, both pets and wildlife, that would otherwise be in grave danger. Now, they are asking the public to help support their efforts and ensure that they can touch as many animals' lives as possible.

Paws of War has rushed rescue teams to Los Angeles, undertaking critical missions to save animals struggling to survive in the burn zones. They are establishing food and water stations specifically designed for dogs and cats, providing much-needed sustenance to those in need. Additionally, they have supplied local rescue departments with oxygen masks for animals, responding to urgent requests from rescuers who are encountering animals in distress. Your support can make a significant difference in these efforts to protect and save the lives of countless animals affected by the fires.

They have been working with local organizations to help find the pets that were tragically caught in the fires. One such case is that of Shelia Silber, whose cat fled as she tried to catch it while she was forced to evacuate. The fire came so quickly she was forced to leave without her cat, Ziggy. Miraculously, her house was spared, but so many of her neighbors were not as fortunate. The Paws Team, along with local authorities, was able to return to the house and find Ziggy, reuniting him with Shelia in the home where she is temporarily staying. Ziggy had been surviving for five days without food or water, highlighting the critical importance of the feeding stations.

“As we search, block after block, the utter devastation is overwhelming. We were able to find a cat that managed to survive, and the call to her owner to let her know her cat was safe was so inspiring and keeps us going,” said Niki Dawson, disaster response coordinator and FEMA-certified professional leading the rescue operations for Paws of War.

The rescue organization has members working near the Eaton fire area but will move as needed. Due to the large number of people who fled their homes or were at work and unable to return, many have been separated from their beloved pets. In response, it has partnered with other local organizations to establish a missing animal hotline. It is also coordinating a foster program for displaced animals and search and rescue efforts. The animals will be well cared for as it works to reunite them with their families. They are also setting up feed stations and delivering pet oxygen masks to local fire departments.

"This is such a terrible and devastating situation we are watching unfold in California," said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "We will do everything we can to help in this awful situation.”

Paws of War is also arranging transportation of animals out of affected areas and helping to clear overcrowded shelters that are in desperate need of space. They are putting their efforts toward quickly helping pets and wildlife to safety and providing them with food and shelter. They are working with organizations and other volunteers to coordinate a foster network to provide temporary animal care during this critical period.

“Many people are watching this horrific event play out from their homes and want to do something to help the situation,” continues Niki Dawson.“By supporting our efforts, they will do a lot to help the people and animals that these fires have ravished. The animals need the help, and their families will be comforted knowing that people have pulled together to provide assistance."

To help support the efforts of Paws of War on the ground to help animals in the Los Angeles fires, visit the site here:

Paws of War also focuses on giving back to veterans in various ways. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc. Paws of War has a large loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate to help their missions, visit its site at .

About Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans and first responders. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at .



# # #



