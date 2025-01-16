Circle City Reporting Celebrates 40 Years With Strategic Acquisition, Expands To Empower Indiana Legal Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rita Pratt, President of Circle City ReportingINDIANAPOLIS,, IN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Circle City Reporting , Indiana's leading women-led court reporting firm, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the acquisition of Smith Reporting, LLC.This strategic merger brings together two industry leaders, significantly expanding Circle City Reporting's service area and enhancing its support for legal professionals across Indiana."This milestone marks not only 40 years of success but also the beginning of a new era for our clients and the industry," said Rita Pratt, President of Circle City Reporting. "By joining forces with Smith Reporting, LLC, we are not only expanding our reach; we are also elevating our team to deliver innovative court reporting solutions with unmatched precision and reliability."A Powerful Partnership for Enhanced Legal Court Reporting SupportSmith Reporting, LLC, under the leadership of Mary Beth Schafer, built a strong reputation for exceptional service in Muncie and the surrounding areas for over four decades. The merger with Circle City Reporting combines the expertise and legacy of both firms, creating a unified team with more than 80 years of collective experience serving Indiana's legal community."We are thrilled to join forces with Circle City Reporting," said Mary Beth Schafer, owner of Smith Reporting, LLC. "This partnership allows us to broaden our reach while maintaining the commitment to quality and client satisfaction that has always defined our service."Key Benefits for Indiana's Legal Professionals:● Broader Coverage: Access to a robust Indiana network of certified court reporters and legal videographers, ensuring reliable support wherever and whenever needed.● Innovative Technology: Real-time transcription, advanced digital document management systems, and customized case management platforms streamline workflows and enhance efficiency for law firms of all sizes.● Enhanced Facilities: Newly designed videoconferencing suites and soundproof deposition rooms at the Landmark Center headquarters in downtown Indianapolis provide a modern, professional setting for legal proceedings.Investing in the Future of Indiana Court Reporting Legal SupportCircle City Reporting is committed to continuous innovation and client satisfaction. Key investments include:● State-of-the-Art Technology: Ongoing upgrades to technology infrastructure ensure clients have access to the latest tools and resources.● Expanded Team: The addition of experienced professionals from Smith Reporting, LLC strengthens the Circle City Reporting team, providing clients with even greater expertise and support.● Enhanced Client Experience: A focus on personalized service, proactive communication, and client feedback ensures a positive and productive experience for all.A Legacy of Indiana Law LeadershipSince its founding in 1985, Circle City Reporting has consistently provided reliable, high-quality court reporting, legal videography, and litigation support services. This merger solidifies Circle City Reporting's position as Indiana's largest and most innovative women-led court reporting firm, committed to serving the legal community with integrity, professionalism, and a client-centric approach."We are excited about the future of Circle City Reporting and the continued opportunity to serve the legal community with excellence," concluded Pratt. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our journey of growth, innovation, and exceptional service."About Circle City ReportingFounded in 1985, Circle City Reporting is a leader in Indiana's legal support industry, offering comprehensive court reporting, legal videography, and litigation services. The firm combines advanced technology with personalized service to meet the diverse needs of legal professionals across Indiana. As the state's largest locally-owned and women-led court reporting firm, Circle City Reporting has earned a reputation for integrity, innovation, and commitment to the communities it serves.Three Convenient Circle City Reporting Locations to Serve Indiana Legal Professionals● Indianapolis HQ: 1099 N. Meridian St., Suite 902, Indianapolis, IN 46204● Muncie Area: 400 N. High St., Suite 301, Muncie, IN 47305● Anderson Area: 412 W. 9th St., Anderson, IN 46016For more information, visit CircleCityReporting

