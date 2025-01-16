Seat-Sharing Arrangement In Bihar Has Already Been Finalised: BJP To Jitan Ram Manjhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) After Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Manjhi demanded 20 seats for his party in the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal dismissed the possibility of any changes, stating that the seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance has already been finalised.

Manjhi, on Wednesday, staked a claim for 20 Assembly seats for HAM in the upcoming Bihar elections, indicating his party's expectations within the National Alliance (NDA).

While addressing a gathering in Jehanabad on Wednesday, Manjhi said:“The workers are demanding that the party contest on as many seats as possible, but if we would get even 20 seats, our party workers would be satisfied with that.”

However, the BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal addressed Manjhi's demand by asserting that the alliance's seat-sharing formula has already been decided.

“There is no confusion of any kind in the alliance. All the seats have been distributed, and the formula has also been decided. No one needs to be worried,” Jaiswal said.

During an NDA worker conference held at the Gandhi Maidan in East Champaran on Thursday, Jaiswal dismissed reports of resentment or disagreement within the alliance.

Addressing the demand made by Manjhi, he said:“There is no such resentment in the NDA constituent parties. Wrong news is being circulated in the media. The NDA is completely strong, and the right decision will be announced at the right time.”

Jaiswal further assured that the seat-sharing formula has already been decided and that no changes would be made, emphasising the strength and unity of the NDA.

The NDA is actively organising worker conferences for all its constituent parties in every district of Bihar, focusing on preparations for the 2025 assembly elections.

These conferences are aimed at strengthening the alliance's grassroots structure and mobilising party workers.