Locals Of Vadnagar Optimistic About Benefits Of Archaeological Experiential Museum, And Sports Complex

In a major development for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the Archaeological Experiential Museum, Prerna Sankul, and a sports complex, drawing widespread praise from local residents. The museum, in particular, is being hailed not only as the pride of Gujarat but as a treasure for the entire country, preserving Vadnagar's rich history and cultural legacy.

Amit Shah on Thursday posted a with the caption, "The 'antiquity' of Vadnagar is today meeting 'modernity' under the leadership of Modi. The newly built #AnanthAnaadihVadnagar 'Archaeological Experiential Museum' with live excavation sites will take you closer to history and connect the new generation to its roots even more strongly."

Local residents were elated at the monumental developments in Vadnagar. Uttam Bhai Patel, a local resident, told IANS, "The school where Prime Minister Modi studied has now become an inspirational school. He studied here from grades 1 to 5, and we take great pride in the fact that he is from our village. Vadnagar's transformation is remarkable, and it fills us with pride."

Mayur Bhai Patel, another local, highlighted the museum's role in documenting Vadnagar's storied past. "Vadnagar has been destroyed and rebuilt multiple times, and the museum now preserves this history. The Prime Minister has brought tremendous development to Vadnagar, and its history will now be known to people from all over the world," he said.

The locals expressed deep pride in the fact that Vadnagar, once in need of an identity, has now found its place in history.

"Today, Vadnagar is known worldwide, and its rich past is recorded in the museum. It no longer needs an identity-it is already a historic city that has undergone seven reconstructions," a local resident added.

Sheetal Ben Modi, a resident, called the museum a monumental achievement for Gujarat and the entire nation.

"The museum built here is the pride of Gujarat, not just of Gujarat but of the whole country. It will attract tourists and raise Vadnagar's significance on the world stage," she said.

Chandrakant, another local, acknowledged the progress in Vadnagar, especially for a region historically considered backward.

"Vadnagar has always been an ancient and underdeveloped area. But today, it has experienced massive development, particularly in the religious and tourism sectors. With the museum and sports complex, the village will benefit greatly. We are proud that PM Modi hails from our village, and the inauguration of these projects further uplifts us."

The Archaeological Experiential Museum, built at a cost of Rs 298 crore, covers 12,500 square metres and displays over 5,000 artefacts, including ancient tools, sculptures, coins, and organic materials. This one-of-a-kind museum offers an immersive experience with live excavation sites and showcases Vadnagar's continuous human habitation for over 2,500 years.

In addition to the museum, Amit Shah also inaugurated the Prerna Sankul, a Rs 72-crore project that revamps the historic primary school where Prime Minister Modi studied. The revamped school is designed to combine heritage with modern education, offering value-based education through advanced technology. The initiative aims to inspire students from all over the country, with 36 study tours comprising 720 students and 360 teachers having already visited the school.

Amit Shah also inaugurated a Rs 33.50-crore sports complex, designed to enhance athlete development in the region. The complex includes an 8-lane synthetic athletic track, an astroturf football field, and facilities for kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball. A hostel to accommodate 100 boys and 100 girls is currently under construction to support resident athletes.

As part of his three-day visit to Gujarat, Amit Shah also presided over the heritage complex development scheme, and urban road beautification programs, and released a film chronicling Prime Minister Modi's remarkable journey.