(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Students can experience the rugged wilderness of Alaska in the first year of the program and then continue at Washington State's NCI's beautiful Environmental Learning Center located on Diablo Lake in the North Cascades. NCI offers roughly a dozen paid positions teaching programs for children and adults in and around the Northern Cascades. Alternatively, APU's MSOEE program resides in Palmer on the Kellogg Campus. The Kellogg Campus is an 800-acre campus that offers students 200 acres of open fields, 600 acres of undeveloped upland forest, a Teaching Lab School, Ag Education programs and a working community farm. It is one of the few places where students will immediately apply theory to practice while working at the Kellogg FIELD School during the program's first semester.

" Cascadia Pathway " – a new partnership with Washington State's North Cascades Institute that creates a tuition debt-free Master's program.

Guaranteed employment during the program, with the partnership typically funneling into post-degree jobs.

Study in unique wilderness areas in Alaska and the Northern Cascades.

Expands the opportunity for students to gain higher education access through a significantly lower-cost program.

The MSOEE Graduate program is a hands-on, place-based learning experience that will prepare students for many interdisciplinary career fields involving outdoor education. Combining theory and practice, students will design and deliver outdoor learning programs to children of Kellogg Field School on the Kellogg Campus .

MSOEE Student Testimonial: "First-hand curriculum development through field school and my thesis allowed the connections and experience to start my own environmental curriculum consulting business. The flexibility and individuality of the program gave me space to explore interests in Climate Change education and communication. This experience led me to be selected as the only NPS Climate Change Program 'Speaking of Climate Change' Trainer in the Alaska Region, traveling and training park Interpreters and leaders on effective Climate Change Communications. MSOEE is rich in depth of understanding in outdoor and environmental education, that continues to provide long-term advancements in my career," says MSOEE graduate Emily Miller. Explore past thesis subjects.

North Cascades Institute

NCI is a conservation organization focused on "transformative learning experiences in nature," including place-based environmental education, outdoor recreation, health and wellness, conservation, environmental justice and community engagement. The North Cascades Environmental Learning Center is a hub of discovery for all ages in one of North America's wildest, most biologically diverse landscapes. Operated by North Cascades Institute in partnership with the National Park Service and the City of Seattle, this award-winning residential campus is nestled on the shores of Diablo Lake in North Cascades National Park. Activities include school and youth programs, family camps, boat tours, photography and art retreats, conferences and group retreats.

Alaska Pacific University

Alaska Pacific University provides a world-class, hands-on, culturally responsive educational experience in collaboration with students, communities and Tribal partners. APU is a fully accredited four-year Alaska Native-serving and Tribally governed University, offering academic programs ranging from certificates to a doctoral program. Our vision is to honor Alaska's Indigenous heritage, exemplify excellence and prepare paths for students in a wide range of fields. Learn more at .

