international textile trade fair opens in Bangladesh to showcase technologies, products

(MENAFN) An international textile trade fair has officially opened in Dhaka, Bangladesh, aiming to showcase the latest technologies and products to industry professionals worldwide. The "23rd Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show" is being held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) and is organized by CEMS-Global USA in collaboration with the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.



This exhibition, which started on Wednesday and will run until Saturday, is one of the most significant global events for the yarn, fabric, trims, and accessories sector. With over 325 exhibitors from more than 15 countries, the fair presents a diverse range of textiles, including denim, knitted, woven, printed, and dyed fabrics. The event serves as a comprehensive sourcing platform, allowing industry insiders to explore products, technologies, and innovations under one roof.



At the fair, Anwar Hossain, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and administrator of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), highlighted the government’s efforts to foster business growth and attract foreign investment to Bangladesh’s textile sector. He emphasized the opportunities available for new ventures.



Additionally, Song Yang, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, marked the occasion by noting that 2025 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations and the Year of People-to-People Exchanges between the two nations.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109097787