Global Insurtech BOXX Insurance Continues US Expansion Plans With Product And Distribution Management Leadership Hires

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BOXX Insurance , a leading global Insurtech, is excited to announce three new appointments to support its growth agenda in the US.

Erik Tifft has been appointed Head of Products, where he will continue to innovate BOXX's all-in-one cyber insurance solutions – and new lines products to the market. With nearly 20 years of underwriting, insurance products and cyber experience, Erik brings valuable knowledge to drive BOXX's mission by bringing cutting-edge insurance products to businesses and consumers in North America.

Erik Tifft, Head of Products, BOXX Insurance (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

Jim Miller, Head of Distribution, East, BOXX Insurance (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

Gil Cujcuj, Head of Distribution, West, BOXX Insurance (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

In addition to Erik's appointment, Jim Miller and Gil Cujcuj have been appointed as Distribution Leaders for the East and West, respectively, to focus on expansion with BOXX's distribution partners and the growth of the brand's footprint in the US.

Miller brings broad customer and distribution management experience from both the broker and carrier sides at Beazley and Apogee. Cujcuj has been in the insurance and cyber industries since 2010 and was most recently Cyber Lead at HDI. He has a wealth of underwriting, distribution and program experience from NAS Insurance Services, Tokio Marine and Beazley.

Highlighting the significance of these hires, Christyn Yoast, President, US, stated, "We are excited to welcome Erik, Jim and Gil to our growing BOXX Team. I'm eager for them to leverage their impressive skillsets to drive BOXX's growth and product innovation agenda."

"As digital and cyber risks continue to change, risk management needs to keep up," said Erik Tifft, Head of Products. "That's why I'm excited to join BOXX to support the continued development and innovation of our cyber insurance products that predict and prevent digital risks for businesses and consumers across the US," he continues.

Yoast further emphasized the strategic importance of the new roles: "As BOXX aims to advance our mission of creating a digitally safer world, refining our product lines and investing in our platform and operations is the natural next step. Erik's underwriting and product experience along with Jim and Gil's deep connections across the industry will be invaluable in achieving this."

About

BOXX Insurance



BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. Privately-held with headquarters in Canada, BOXX has global offices in Toronto, Miami, Zurich, Dubai and Mumbai.

BOXX Insurance is an award-winning global cyber protection and insurance provider. We're not a typical company. That's by design. We're serious about making the world a digitally safer place; creating real, positive changes for our clients and partners, and building a lasting legacy, from what we create, inside the BOXX.

Every day we're improving the digital health of businesses, families and individuals around the world who rely on BOXX's solutions and services to predict, prevent and insure them against cyber threats.

