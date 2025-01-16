Ex-top NATO commander says that Trump’s Greenland plan ‘not crazy’

(MENAFN) James Stavridis, the former supreme allied commander in Europe, has defended US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to acquire Greenland from Denmark, calling it “not a crazy idea.” Stavridis, speaking on WABC 770 radio’s 'The Cats Roundtable,' emphasized Greenland’s strategic importance, citing its location at the top of the North Atlantic and its vast natural resources, including rare minerals and potential oil and gas deposits.



The retired admiral described the region as a “strategic goldmine,” noting that it is three times the size of Texas and essential for protecting U.S. approaches to the Atlantic. He also mentioned that the U.S. nearly bought Greenland alongside Alaska in the 1860s, further validating the idea. While Stavridis ruled out military action to seize the island, he suggested economic engagement to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the area, emphasizing business investments and partnerships with Greenland.



Although Trump revived the idea of purchasing Greenland in 2019, the proposal was rejected by both Denmark and Greenland. Despite this, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede has expressed willingness to engage in talks with the U.S. regarding future relations, though he ruled out selling the island. Denmark has also considered expanding the U.S. military presence on the island, which already houses an American base. Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory since 1979, is pursuing greater sovereignty while Denmark maintains control over foreign affairs and defense.

