Leader of Spain’s opposition party Podemos calls for ban on Israeli basketball team Maccabi Tel Aviv entering Spain

(MENAFN) Ion Bellara, the leader of Spain’s opposition party Podemos, has called for a ban on the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv entering Spain ahead of their Euroleague match against Real Madrid. Bellara expressed his concerns in a letter to the Spanish Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, stating that the Spanish people had demanded a severing of all ties with Zionists due to their role in the genocide against Palestinians.



Bellara emphasized that Maccabi Tel Aviv and its supporters should not be allowed to enter Spain, stating that promoting genocide could not be tolerated in the country. He also referenced previous incidents where Maccabi Tel Aviv fans had caused security issues in other countries due to their support for the Gaza conflict. In response, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares made it clear that Maccabi Tel Aviv would not be banned from Madrid, reinforcing that sports should remain separate from politics.



In November, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were involved in racist and violent actions during an away match in Amsterdam, including attacking a taxi driver, removing Palestinian flags, and disturbing a moment of silence for flood victims in Valencia.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109096996