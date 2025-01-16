8Th Pay Commission For Central Government Employees Approved Ahead Of Budget 2025

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Union Cabinet has approved 8th Pay Commission for revising salaries of the Central employees, Union Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday, January 16. The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is expected to result in a salary hike for Central government employees. When set up, the 8th Pay Commission will also revise the allowances of Central government pensioners.

The announcement of 8th Pay Commission being approved by the Union Cabinet has come days ahead of the Budget 2025 announcements. While Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the Cabinet has approved 8th Pay Commission for the Central government employees, the exact date of when it will be set up has not been declared yet.

To oversee the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission, the chairman and two members will be appointed soon, Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the announcement.

The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term will end in 2026. Ahead of the end of term for the 7th Pay Commission, a decision has been taken to set up 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of the Central government employees.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added