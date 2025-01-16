BJP Demands Rahul's Apology After Hindenburg Announces Shutting Down Operations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Hours after US based short-seller Hindenburg Research announced disbandment of its operations, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday demanded an apology from the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Poonawalla said, "It is now clear that Hindenburg was sponsored, orchestrated and organised to work against the country by taking 'supari.' There was no truth to it. The Supreme Court had looked into the matter, and investigations were carried out, especially as investors lost substantial amounts of money because of it. The United States Department of Justice was also investigating."

In further critique of Rahul Gandhi, Poonawala stated, "Congress MP treated the Hindenburg report as if it came from God. He should now apologise for this. Gandhi should explain his relationship with Hindenburg. Is it just a coincidence or some experiment or involvement with foreign entities that the report would appear overnight, and Congress would hijack the Parliament with this issue? They conspired to spread economic terrorism and chaos against India's economy. Now that it's clear Hindenburg is shutting down, the real question is whether Gandhi will apologise for it. I want to ask why they were orchestrating such a conspiracy with the help of foreign powers."

Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson recently announced the firm's disbandment, stating that there was no particular reason for the decision-no specific threat, health issue, or personal matter. The firm had targeted top corporate leaders around the world, including in India, often driven by vested interests to create economic instability.

In a letter posted on his website, Anderson said that the intensity and focus“has come at the cost of missing a lot of the rest of the world and the people I care about. I now view Hindenburg as a chapter in my life, not a central thing that defines me.”

“As I've shared with family, friends and our team since late last year, I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas, we were working on. And as of the last Ponzi cases we just completed and are sharing with regulators, that day is today,” he wrote.