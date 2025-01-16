Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Hosts ATRP Working Group Meeting
Doha: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) hosted a two-day meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Air transport Regulation Panel (ATRP) working group, with the participation of representatives from 17 ICAO member countries, international organisations, senior officials, and experts in the field of air transport, alongside specialists and experts from QCAA's Department of Air Transportation.
The meeting focused on issues related to the liberalisation of international air transport and various economic regulatory matters, such as market access, as well as airline ownership and control.
The ATRP is a technical committee established to assist ICAO in developing, updating, and enhancing regulatory policies for international air transport.
