HONEYWELL MARKS 10 YEARS OF EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES AND DRIVING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN INDIA

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the CSR arm of Honeywell in India, has created a positive impact for more than 66 lakh beneficiaries across more than 20 Indian states

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Honeywell in India, is celebrating the completion of 10 transformative years of driving sustainable growth and community empowerment across the country. Since its inception in 2014, HHSIF has touched the lives of more than 66 lakh beneficiaries across 21 states—including Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among others. Its initiatives focus on three core areas: education, skilling, and research; holistic and sustainable community development; and humanitarian relief.

Its clean energy initiatives highlight Honeywell’s commitment to accelerating sustainable development in rural geographies, and its focus on education and skills training is supporting the growth of India’s emerging engineering and technology talent. These initiatives underscore Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation and the energy transition.

HHSIF’s 10-year anniversary was celebrated through ‘Joy of Giving’—a month-long initiative of volunteering activities for Honeywell employees, communities, and partners that builds on Honeywell’s long-term volunteering commitment. In the last 10 years, Honeywell employees in India have contributed more than 12,000 hours to activities such as plantation drives, maintenance work for rural housing, and STEM education mentoring.

Advancing education, supporting communities, and delivering humanitarian relief

HHSIF has taken significant strides towards facilitating education, skill development, and research for more than 13 lakh beneficiaries. As a part of the various courses and programs introduced, more than 8 lakh students were supported through STEM education initiatives, more than 22,000 young people were trained in advanced technical skills, 456 girls from underprivileged backgrounds received high-quality education, and more than 40 STEM-based start-ups—majorly led by women and people from underrepresented communities—received seed funding.

In sustainable community development, the not-for-profit program has helped more than 52 lakh individuals living in rural communities to gain access to better healthcare facilities, 96,000 to acquire more sustainable livelihoods, and more than 56,000 to adopt sustainable farming practices. Additionally, a total of 1.99 lakh trees were planted under HHSIF’s ‘PlantTheFuture’ campaign, which was started in 2022 and aims to plant and nurture more than one million saplings across 10 Indian cities over a period of 10 years.

The organization has also left a mark in humanitarian relief and has played an integral role in providing essential supplies to more than 9,950 victims of the Himachal Pradesh floods and mitigating the COVID-19 crisis, where it established 10 PSA plants, 2 critical and 5 COVID care centers, and distributed oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, N95 respirators, and ventilators across the facilities.

In order to deliver its program across these core areas, Honeywell has partnered with nine prominent organizations as part of its HHSIF program. These include Avasara Academy, ICT Academy, FSID-IISc, Swades Foundation, Watershed Organization Trust (WOTR), Communitree, Give Me Trees (GMT), Sewa International and Americares India Foundation.

________________________________________





MENAFN16012025005232011781ID1109096471