Petrochemicals New-Build And Expansion Projects, Worldwide, 2024-2028: Assess Your Competitor's Upcoming Petrochemical Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyze the Current and Future Petrochemicals Projects Landscape by Type, Development Stage, and Project Cost

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petrochemicals New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Developing countries such as China, India, Russia, and Iran are the key players in global petrochemical capacity growth due to their rapid economic expansion and rising demand for petrochemical products.

China and India are heavily investing in their petrochemical capacities to reduce import reliance and attract further investments. Abundant natural gas reserves in Iran and Russia provide a competitive edge in producing petrochemical feedstocks, making it an attractive investment location.

Consequently, these countries dominate capacity additions of key petrochemical commodities from upcoming projects anticipated to start operations by 2028.

Scope



Global petrochemicals projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2024-2028

Global petrochemicals projects cost by type, region, and key countries for the period 2024-2028

Global petrochemicals projects capacity additions by type, and key countries for major commodities in the outlook period Key projects details for major petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia - that are expected to start operations during 2024-2028

Reasons to Buy



Understand the upcoming global petrochemicals projects landscape by type, development stage, and project cost for plants that are likely to start operations from 2024 to 2028

Keep abreast of capacity and project cost outlook for key petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong petrochemical projects data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on global petrochemical projects Assess your competitor's upcoming petrochemical projects

Key Topics Covered

1. Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook to 2028



Key Highlights

Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Type and Key Commodities Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries

2. Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook to 2028



Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Polypropylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Polypropylene Projects

3. Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook to 2028



Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Polyethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Polyethylene Projects

4. Global Propylene Projects Outlook to 2028



Global Propylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Propylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Propylene Projects

5. Global Ethylene Projects Outlook to 2028



Global Ethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Ethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Ethylene Projects

6. Global Ammonia Projects Outlook to 2028



Global Ammonia Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Ammonia Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Ammonia Projects

7. Global Methanol Projects Outlook to 2028



Global Methanol Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Methanol Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Methanol Projects

8. Global Urea Projects Outlook to 2028



Global Urea Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Urea Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Urea Projects

List of Tables



Major polypropylene projects globally, 2024-2028

Major polyethylene projects globally, 2024-2028

Major propylene projects globally, 2024-2028

Major ethylene projects globally, 2024-2028

Major ammonia projects globally, 2024-2028

Major methanol projects globally, 2024-2028 Major urea projects globally, 2024-2028

List of Figures



Global petrochemicals projects count by project type and key commodities, 2024-2028

Global petrochemicals projects outlook by development stage, 2024-2028

Global petrochemicals projects cost outlook by project type, region, and key countries, 2024-2028

Global polypropylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028

Global polypropylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028

Global polyethylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028

Global polyethylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028

Global propylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028

Global propylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028

Global ethylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028

Global ethylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028

Global ammonia projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028

Global ammonia projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028

Global methanol projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028

Global methanol projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028

Global urea projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028 Global urea projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900