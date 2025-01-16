King Checks On Preparation Of Largest Aid Convoy To Gaza, Honours JHCO For Its Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) - says JHCO helps Jordan fulfil its humanitarian duty, especially to people in Gaza

- King bestows Silver Jubilee Medal on JHCO, received by Prince Rashid

- Prince Rashid stresses JHCO's keenness to implement King's directives

- Organisation's secretary-general says nearly 73,000 tonnes of aid sent to Gaza since start of war

- He says JHCO will expand its warehouses to add 10,000 square metres of storage space

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday expressed pride in the humanitarian and relief efforts of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and its staff, stressing the need to build on its expertise to make Jordan a regional hub for humanitarian response.

During a visit to JHCO warehouses in Ghabawi, Zarqa Governorate, His Majesty stressed that the organisation helps Jordan fulfil its humanitarian duty, especially to the people in Gaza, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the visit, the King checked on the preparation of the largest aid convoy to Gaza to date, consisting of 120 trucks loaded with food, relief, and medical aid. This is the 140th convoy to the Strip since the start of the war.

His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on JHCO, received by HRH Prince Rashid, chairman of JHCO's board of trustees, in recognition of the organisation's efforts to provide emergency aid, assistance, and relief to many countries in times of disaster and conflict, the statement said.

During a meeting attended by JHCO's board of trustees, Prince Rashid spoke about JHCO's 35 years of efforts to provide relief to those in need, stressing the organisation's keenness to implement the King's directives to strengthen Jordan's position as a beacon of humanitarian work at the regional and international levels.

His Majesty also listened to a briefing by JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli, who noted that the amount of aid sent to Gaza since the start of the war has reached nearly 73,000 tonnes, at a total value of more than $212 million in donations from Jordanians, as well as other countries and international organisations, benefiting nearly 1.4 million people in the Strip, the statement said.

Shibli added that in response to the King's directives, JHCO will expand its warehouses to add 10,000 square metres of storage space.

He said that 245 people in Gaza have benefited to date from the Restoring Hope initiative to fit amputees with prosthetic limbs, implemented by the Royal Medical Services.

Shibli also spoke about JHCO's efforts in 2024 to provide relief to Syria and Lebanon, with 563 tonnes dispatched to Syria, and 210 tonnes to Lebanon.

Since its establishment 35 years ago, the JHCO has sent food, medical, and shelter aid to 42 countries affected by natural disasters, wars, and famine.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh accompanied His Majesty on the visit.