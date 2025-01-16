Turkiye Welcome Ceasefire Agreement Between Hamas And Israel

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish Foreign welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, expressing gratitude to the mediating countries, particularly Qatar and Egypt, for their efforts.

In a statement, the Ministry said: "We welcome the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel," adding it is essential that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented, the ceasefire is made permanent, and humanitarian aid is urgently delivered to Gaza.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed that the international community must ensure that Israel fulfills its responsibilities on these issues, pointing out that lasting peace and stability in the Middle East can only be achieved through bringing peace to Palestine and ending the injustice suffered by the Palestinian people.

"Peace negotiations must commence immediately to establish an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Turkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in the period ahead."

