Families Of Former Idps Return To Reconstructed Jabrayil City
Date
1/16/2025 3:13:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the next
migration caravan, consisting of families temporarily settled in
dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across
various regions of the republic, was dispatched from the Garadagh
district of Baku to the reconstructed city of Jabrayil. This
initiative is part of the First State Program on the Great Return
to the liberated territories.
Azernews reports that in this stage, 32
families-totaling 153 individuals-have been resettled in Jabrayil
city. The residents, returning to their homeland, expressed their
gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President
Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have
received.
The returnees also extended their heartfelt thanks to the
valiant Azerbaijani Army, especially the heroic soldiers and
officers who liberated the lands from occupation. They prayed for
mercy for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this
cause.
This significant resettlement is a testament to the unwavering
dedication of the Azerbaijani government to restore and revitalize
the liberated territories. The Great Return initiative has been
making steady progress, with numerous families already resettled
and various projects underway to enhance infrastructure and living
conditions in these areas.
The comprehensive state care provided to the returning families
includes housing, healthcare, education, and employment
opportunities. These efforts aim to ensure a smooth transition and
reintegration into their ancestral lands. The government's
commitment to rebuilding and developing these areas is evident in
the numerous infrastructure projects, including the construction of
new schools, hospitals, and cultural centers.
The returning families, along with thousands of individuals
working on various projects, are contributing to the economic
revival of the region. These efforts are crucial for establishing a
sustainable and thriving community in Jabrayil and other liberated
areas.
