Biden Calls For Constitutional Amendment, Presidential Immunity In Farewell Speech

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech, late Wednesday, days before the end of his presidential term, calling for constitutional amendment to ensure presidents have no immunity from prosecutions for crimes committed while in office.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden stated "We need to amend the to make clear that no president, no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office"

He also warned about the unchecked wealth and power, saying "threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,"

He continued that concentration of power in in the hands of ultra-wealthy individuals and as he warned "dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked".

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence" he added.

He also called for a political reforms, including endorsed banning members of Congress from trading stocks while serving in Congress.

Biden also highlighted achievements during his presidential terms -- began January 20 - stating "We've created nearly 17 million new jobs, more than any other single administration in a single term, more people have health care than ever before"

In international matters, he stated "we've strengthened NATO. Ukraine is still free, and we've pulled ahead of our competition with China and so much more" hoping the next administration success.

Biden also addressed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, describing the announcement as "significant news" saying that the proposal was developed and negotiated by his team and would be implemented by the next administration.

President Joe Biden term concludes next Monday, when President-elect Donald Trump will return to the office following his victory in recent presidential election.(end)

asj







MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109096197