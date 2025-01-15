Facet Power And Oko Energy Forge Strategic Alliance To Transform Energy And Climate Solutions In Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Facet Power's innovative Complete Climate Solution & EcoSystems

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful step toward transformative climate action and a sustainable future, Facet Power , Inc., a pioneering force in comprehensive climate systems and carbon-negative energy solutions, and Oko Energy BV, a leader in climate-smart and carbon sequestration, announced a strategic partnership.

The collaboration will leverage the companies' combined expertise to accelerate deployment of Facet Oko Complete Climate Solutions Energy EcoSystems across West Africa. These innovative EcoSystems harness nature's synergies to drive rapid decarbonization, scale carbon removal, and transform complex climate challenges into high-impact opportunities for communities and the planet.

Facet Oko Complete Climate Solutions Energy EcoSystems leverage the power of biomass waste, advanced thermal conversion and nanocarbon manufacturing technologies, and natural capital assets to emulate climate systems, balance the carbon cycle, and accelerate the just energy transition.

Seamless integration of food, water, waste, community, and economic security solutions accelerates comprehensive climate action, transforming resilience adaptations into inclusive pathways for prosperity.

The Facet Power - Oko Energy partnership kicks off with development of projects in Ghana in the joint venture's Food-Water-Energy Nexus, Climate Smart Agriculture, Vibrant Circular Forest Economies, and Sustainable Battery Advanced Manufacturing EcoSystems.

"This partnership embodies our shared vision of a sustainable future for West Africa and the planet," said Chad Goodwin, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Facet Power. Of the partnership, Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., Co-Founder and President of Facet Power shared " Together we are building a synergistic network across West Africa to transform renewable energy into a multi-faceted climate tool and foster a regenerative, low-carbon, inclusive economy deeply embedded in the broader climate system.”

Kofi Debrah, Co-Founder of Oko Energy, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Facet Power to bring their innovative solutions to West Africa. This collaboration will not only address the pressing climate challenges we face but also unlock significant economic opportunities for our communities."

This powerful partnership between Facet Power and Oko Energy sets a new standard for how businesses and communities can lead and prosper in the era of climate.

About Facet Power: Facet Power develops, owns and operates Complete Climate Solutions & Energy Ecosystems synchronizing corporate ecosystems, innovative bioenergy & biochar solutions, and natural climate processes to build vibrant carbon-negative circular economies and drive the just transition forward.

About Oko Energy: Oko Energy is a dynamic Dutch/Ghanaian company dedicated to fostering positive environmental and social impacts in West Africa through sustainable energy solutions, agroforestry, and carbon sequestration initiatives.

